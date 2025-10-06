Thinking Of Switching Your Cell Phone Carrier? Here Are 5 Things You Need To Know

Switching cell phone carriers is such a common occurrence in the industry that it is often referred to as "churn." There are a number of reasons a consumer may switch carriers, including looking for the cheapest cell phone plans, a wider device selection, and more. In addition, different carriers offer different types of service.

For example, Verizon has built a reputation for having the best coverage in the U.S., although it doesn't always have the fastest speeds. In contrast, its main competitors, AT&T and T-Mobile, often win awards for having faster network speeds, but customers may experience more dead spots, especially in rural areas.

While carriers often run specials designed to lure customers from competing networks, especially around the release of flagship devices from popular manufacturers, choosing a carrier is rarely just a matter of price. Add in the inconvenience associated with actually making the switch, and it quickly becomes apparent that a range of factors should be considered before making the switch.