Who Has The Cheapest Phone Plans For One Person In 2025?

According to J.D. Power, Americans spend about $141 per month on mobile services. There are more than 100 wireless carriers in the United States, but the big three — AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile — dominate the market, with a reported nationwide coverage of 99%.

With each major carrier offering multiple varieties of plans, as well as hundreds of smaller budget-friendly carriers and Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) contributing their own options, there certainly isn't a shortage of choices for mobile phone plans in the market. This variety of options is not a bad thing, but it can make it more difficult for you to choose the right plan for you and your budget.

It gets more complicated if you're just an individual looking for affordable plans that balance price with coverage and data needs. So, which carrier has the cheapest phone plans for one person in 2025? We've narrowed it down to the two best budget-friendly picks.