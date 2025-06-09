What Does USB Tethering Mean And How Does It Work?

Connecting to the internet has never been easier in today's age. Given how it's practically impossible to go through day-to-day life without a smartphone in modern society, you'd be hard-pressed to find yourself in a location that doesn't give you some way of accessing the internet, even while flying. But while phones can usually find some means of accessing the internet wirelessly, the same can't always be said for other devices, which is where a handy trick called USB tethering can prove useful.

Simply put, USB tethering is a process in which a smartphone shares its internet connection with another device through a USB connection. For example, if you're trying to work on your laptop at school or in the library but are unable to connect to the Wi-Fi, you can plug your phone into the computer to have it feed off the phone's mobile network connection for the time being. Think of it as similar to using a mobile hotspot, but instead of connecting devices wirelessly through Bluetooth, you're using a physical USB cord.

Of course, this method comes with some advantages and disadvantages. On the plus side, it generally provides a faster and more secure connection, which can be especially important in public areas. It also provides a method of charging your phone, making it more battery efficient than using your hotspot. However, it can come with limitations as you won't be able to move about as freely, and a sudden disconnection will rob you of internet access. Additionally, this process can only be applied to one device at a time, whereas mobile hotspots allow family and friends to connect simultaneously if needed.

