Verizon Vs. T-Mobile Home Internet: How Do They Compare In Price, Speed, & Coverage

The internet and how we access it have changed in many ways since it started reaching widespread saturation in the late 1990s. The original home connections, over copper phone lines, gave way to much faster broadband connections in the form of DSL and especially cable, with fiber optic service to the home picking up steam as major telecoms like Verizon engaged in mass fiber cable deployment efforts across the United States. And the rise of more powerful cell phones allowed wireless providers to throw their hats in the ring, first for traditional mobile phone service, then adding "hotspot" capabilities to allow the connection to be shared with other devices. Once 5G wireless service achieved widespread penetration, with speeds being competitive to wired service, it made all the sense in the world to push dedicated 5G connections as a new option for home service.

As they are in the mobile world, Verizon and T-Mobile are two of the leaders in the 5G home internet space. Both have competitively priced service with free hardware, but there are some big differences between the two. One includes all applicable taxes and regulatory fees in the advertised prices, while the other doesn't. One has four tiers of service, including a data-capped "backup" internet plan for those with hardwired broadband service, while the other has just two tiers. Let's examine how T-Mobile and Verizon's 5G ISP options stack up against each other and try decoding which ISP works best for which customers under which circumstances.