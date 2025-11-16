This Is Considered The Best Home Internet Provider In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction

When we hear about customers' satisfaction with their internet providers, it typically has a negative tone to it. We often see users complaining about slow speeds, network outages, unhelpful customer service, or rising costs. While all of these things do happen, there are still people out there who are perfectly happy with their internet providers. For 2024, J.D. Power surveyed nearly 30,000 customers across the United States about their internet provider, covering wireless, cable, and fiber-optic providers. Customer satisfaction, which took into account all the factors mentioned earlier, was presented in scores out of 1,000, and one significantly outscored all the others: GFiber.

Formerly known as Google Fiber, GFiber had an overall satisfaction score of 702, besting the overall second-place finisher by over 50 points. This should not come as much of a surprise, considering the overall positive experience most people have with fiber-optic internet. Consumer Reports data bears this out, as 70% of customers who have a fiber-optic internet provider have given it either a "Completely Satisfied" or "Very Satisfied" rating. Only satellite internet services, such as Starlink and its alternatives, come close, with 61% of CR's respondents feeling similarly positive.

J.D. Power specifies that GFiber was at the top spot of wired internet providers in the south, with Frontier Communications coming in second place with a score of 580. No other internet provider category has a margin remotely as wide as that between first and second place. Clearly, people love GFiber.