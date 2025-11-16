This Is Considered The Best Home Internet Provider In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction
When we hear about customers' satisfaction with their internet providers, it typically has a negative tone to it. We often see users complaining about slow speeds, network outages, unhelpful customer service, or rising costs. While all of these things do happen, there are still people out there who are perfectly happy with their internet providers. For 2024, J.D. Power surveyed nearly 30,000 customers across the United States about their internet provider, covering wireless, cable, and fiber-optic providers. Customer satisfaction, which took into account all the factors mentioned earlier, was presented in scores out of 1,000, and one significantly outscored all the others: GFiber.
Formerly known as Google Fiber, GFiber had an overall satisfaction score of 702, besting the overall second-place finisher by over 50 points. This should not come as much of a surprise, considering the overall positive experience most people have with fiber-optic internet. Consumer Reports data bears this out, as 70% of customers who have a fiber-optic internet provider have given it either a "Completely Satisfied" or "Very Satisfied" rating. Only satellite internet services, such as Starlink and its alternatives, come close, with 61% of CR's respondents feeling similarly positive.
J.D. Power specifies that GFiber was at the top spot of wired internet providers in the south, with Frontier Communications coming in second place with a score of 580. No other internet provider category has a margin remotely as wide as that between first and second place. Clearly, people love GFiber.
Other high-scoring internet providers
Fiber-optic internet may earn the highest satisfaction scores from customers according to Consumer Reports, but it's actually a wireless internet provider that had the second-highest overall customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power. That would be T-Mobile, which has an overall score of 649 out of 1,000. Unlike wired connections, which have their satisfaction ratings broken up by region, J.D. Power lumped all the wireless providers together for a national ranking. T-Mobile smashed the competition, with Verizon earning 605 and AT&T lagging at 591. T-Mobile offers wireless 5G home internet, and Consumer Reports states that 57% of customers who use 5G internet are "Completely" or "Very Satisfied" with what it provides.
Verizon ranks at the top of the wired internet ranking for the East Coast, thanks to a satisfaction score of 575 in J.D. Power's 2024 survey, beating out the second-place finisher, Xfinity, by 43 points. J.D. Power clumps Verizon FIOS and Verizon LTE — the fiber-optic and cable modem wired connections from Verizon, respectively — together, so it is a little unclear which service exactly customers are happy with when. One can surmise, though, that it is probably FIOS bumping up that satisfaction score.
According to Consumer Reports, only 40% of customers with a cable modem internet provider are "Completely" or "Very Satisfied" with their provider; of that, only 9% are "Completely Satisfied." Meanwhile, AT&T claims the top spots from J.D. Power for wired internet providers in the north and on the West Coast, showing that customer satisfaction with their internet provider is very location-specific.