These Are The Best (And Only) Starlink Alternative Options Out There

Starlink may be the next frontier of internet technology. A part of Elon Musk's SpaceX, Starlink introduced a new kind of satellite internet in 2015 with a "constellation" of small, low-orbit satellites. The idea is that the low orbit and larger quantity of satellites result in better coverage and faster internet — at least as far as satellite internet goes. It's unlikely satellite internet will ever fully replace traditional fiber optic internet technology given its susceptibility to extreme weather and physical obstructions, but it is impressive technology nonetheless. Yet as promising as Starlink may be, it's one of very few providers in a market starved for competition. Starlink belongs to SpaceX, one of the seven companies owned by Elon Musk — an increasingly unpredictable, volatile man who makes investors and customers alike unsure of what he'll do next. There's no shortage of controversy when it comes to the foundational satellite constellation technology, making it unclear if the nascent company can expand and advance into a long-term, reliable product. Anyone who's skeptical of Starlink for these reasons may wonder what its alternatives are — or if there are any at all.

Good news first: There are alternatives. People living in rural locations won't be forced to cave to the dominant internet provider that offers service in their area, or throw up their hands at having no service due to a remote location. That said, it's a bit more complicated than "there are alternatives." Let's take a look at your options if you're shopping around for a proper Starlink competitor.