How Reliable Is Starlink? Here's What Users Say

If you live in a rural area or like to travel, there aren't many alternatives better than Starlink. Starlink's satellite-based internet service offers a quick, relatively inexpensive solution for people who have few options for fast, reliable internet. While there are other satellite-internet services available, they're typically not as fast, provide limited data before throttling, and are often just as expensive as Starlink.

Starlink is the best internet option for a lot of people. That said, no internet service is 100% reliable. Starlink service interruptions stem from a variety of factors. Occasionally, severe weather, such as heavy rain or snow, can degrade the signal quality between the dish and satellites located in Earth's orbit. In addition, network issues on Starlink's end can also prevent users from connecting to the internet. Finally, power outages are another common cause of Starlink outages.

I have first-hand experience with Starlink — in fact, I'm using it right now to write this article. However, one person's experience is not universal, which is why in this article, I'll show you what users think about Starlink's reliability.