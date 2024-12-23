6 Starlink Mounts To Attach Your Dish Practically Anywhere

Starlink, a groundbreaking supplier of internet technology, offers internet service to places with few alternatives. People living in rural areas and underserved parts of the world can use Starlink to access the internet as long as they have electricity and the means to pay the monthly service fee. While Starlink may cost more, it's worth it in areas without other options.

Starlink service plans vary in price and can be paused on a monthly basis with no service contracts to worry about. However, one major barrier to Starlink is the upfront cost of the equipment. Starlink's standard hardware package is $349, and the mini version is $599. While the standard satellite antenna dish (or "Dishy McFlatface," according to Starlink) is larger than the mini, both come with a base to support the dish while aiming it at the sky.

While the provided base may be sufficient in some instances, it's far from ideal for long-term use in most applications. Starlink says the base it provides is suitable for ground-level installations and quick setups, but users should "consider a permanent installation in an elevated location" for the best results. That's why one of the most useful Starlink accessories is some sort of mount to attach Dishy to a suitable surface in an ideal location. Be forewarned that different dish versions and generations require specific mounting hardware in many cases.

