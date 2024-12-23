6 Starlink Mounts To Attach Your Dish Practically Anywhere
Starlink, a groundbreaking supplier of internet technology, offers internet service to places with few alternatives. People living in rural areas and underserved parts of the world can use Starlink to access the internet as long as they have electricity and the means to pay the monthly service fee. While Starlink may cost more, it's worth it in areas without other options.
Starlink service plans vary in price and can be paused on a monthly basis with no service contracts to worry about. However, one major barrier to Starlink is the upfront cost of the equipment. Starlink's standard hardware package is $349, and the mini version is $599. While the standard satellite antenna dish (or "Dishy McFlatface," according to Starlink) is larger than the mini, both come with a base to support the dish while aiming it at the sky.
While the provided base may be sufficient in some instances, it's far from ideal for long-term use in most applications. Starlink says the base it provides is suitable for ground-level installations and quick setups, but users should "consider a permanent installation in an elevated location" for the best results. That's why one of the most useful Starlink accessories is some sort of mount to attach Dishy to a suitable surface in an ideal location. Be forewarned that different dish versions and generations require specific mounting hardware in many cases.
The ridgeline mount is only recommended for the standard Dishy
Mounting your standard Starlink dish to the ridgeline of your home could better protect it from damage caused by lawn care equipment, vehicles, or errantly thrown balls. Amazon offers a wide selection of ridgeline mounts priced from $80 to $180, but the model with the highest customer ratings is the 360-degree rotatable Gen 3 Roof Ridge Mount, priced at $119.99, from Subfix.
The Subfix ridge mount is constructed of powder-coated aluminum and measures 15.75 x 4.33 x 17.72 inches. The mount provides a fixed 20-degree tilt angle with 360 degrees of rotation for pointing toward the optimal position in the sky. The unique design of its base does not require drilling holes or driving screws into the roof. Instead, the base is secured by placing two concrete blocks (8 x 2 x 16 inches recommended), or eight standard bricks, on each side. In addition to the mount's ability to straddle the roof ridgeline, the base can articulate to accommodate different roof pitches, including flat roofs.
Wall mounts for standard and mini Starlink dishes
Wall mounts designed for standard and mini Starlink dishes come in a variety of designs to fit different installation requirements and aesthetics. Some, like the Outrails Gen 3 Mount for standard Starlink dishes, available on Amazon for $59.98, feature a fixed 20-degree dish angle, 360-degree rotation, and aluminum and stainless steel construction. Outrails also provide fixed-angle mounts for the mini dish. The Starlink Mini Mount Kit features the same construction and specs as the standard dish wall mount for the same price.
The fixed design of the Outrails mounts provides a clean aesthetic, solid construction, and simple mounting since it doesn't have any adjustability other than the 360-degree rotation for pointing toward the north sky for optimum results. However, if the eaves of your house extend more than four inches from the wall, mounting options could be limited to the gable end fascia, as shown above.
Other designs, like the Starlink Generation 3 Roof and Wall Mount Kit from Satellite Oasis on Amazon for $69.95, offer more flexibility when choosing a mounting surface but require some attention to ensure the dish deploys at an appropriate angle due to its adjustable-angle base and curved mounting arm. Customer reviews are largely positive, citing quality construction and a 4.8-star average rating.
Pivot mounts for flat or angled surfaces
While some Starlink dish mounts can support wall or roof mounting applications, the wall mounts with curved arms present compound angles that often look out of place on a roof. A better roof option, if the ridgeline mount isn't appropriate, is a pivot mount. Like the roof and wall mount from Satellite Oasis above, the company's highly-rated pivot mounts found on Amazon feature an adjustable-angle base that allows mounting to nearly any roof pitch, including flat roofs.
The Starlink Generation 3 Heavy Duty Pivot Roof Mount Kit, $69.95, is compatible with Starlink's standard third-gen dish that comes with a removable kickstand-type base. The 45-degree pivot roof mount features gray powder-coated steel construction with a high-strength FDM thermoplastic dish-mounting bracket. It includes the necessary lag screws, roof sealant, and wire clips for most installations.
Users of the Starlink Mini should consider the Starlink Mini Heavy Duty Steel Pivot Mount Kit, priced at $59.95. It features the same gray powder-coated steel construction and 45 degrees of adjustment as the standard pivot mount from Satellite Oasis, but its two-inch pole mates up to the OEM adapter included with the Starlink Mini.
A pipe adapter mount for Starlink standard dishes
The Starlink mini comes with a pipe adapter mount, but if users want to mount the standard dish to a pipe, they'll have to purchase an adapter. One option is the Mimo Style Starlink Pole Mount, sold on Amazon for $19.99. It works with gen-three standard Starlink dishes but requires users to supply a suitable pole with an outer diameter measuring between 1 and 2.1 inches. Like other mounts, the Mimo Style Pole Mount holds Dishy at a 20-degree angle and provides 360 degrees of rotation.
Another option, especially favored by those with RVs and digital nomads, is the FlagPole Buddy Starlink Mounting Kit, sold on Amazon by FlagPole Buddy for $195.99. Standard Starlink dish users are best served by attaching the FlagPole Buddy hardware to a ladder mounted to the outside of their RV, van, or Schoolie. In addition to the mounting hardware, the kit comes with two aluminum pole sections that allow raising the dish over 13 feet in the air. At that height, there's a better chance for the dish to have an unobstructed view of the sky.
Some Starlink users will appreciate the roof-rack mounting options
An alternative to the FlagPole Buddy for mounting the Starlink dish to a vehicle is a roof-rack mount like the $49.99 Adjustable Starlink Gen 3 Mount with Pipe Adapter from the Gadfish Amazon store. The multi-function Gadfish mount not only attaches to roof racks like those present on many RVs, camper vans, and other vehicles, it works on poles, railings, and vehicle-mounted ladders as well. It can even attach to motorcycle backrests or bicycle handlebars.
The adapter that holds Dishy to the included Gadfish mounting pole maintains a set angle, but the pole can pivot to adjust as needed if the vehicle is parked on a slope. The mount also allows for 360-degree rotation to aim the dish in the appropriate direction.
Installing the mount to a suitable round or square surface with up to a 2.2-inch cross section is easily accomplished with the use of tools. While the mount can be left in place for travel, the dish, held in place by a couple of pins, is easily removed for travel and reinstalled when needed just as easily.
Suction cup mounts for your Starlink dish
Suction cup mounts can provide versatility when trying to find the optimal placement of your Starlink mini dish. The Starlink Mini Mounting Kit from the Lymorexan Amazon store sells for $128 and uses two 4.5-inch suction cups, each providing up to 120 pounds of suction force.
The versatile suction cup design can be used to mount the mini dish inside of a sunroof, window of a car, or residence, or to the outside windows or other smooth surfaces. Placed inside a vehicle, Starlink mini ensures the best internet connection regardless of cell phone signal. This allows you to search along your route or explore alternate routes as the need arises in the most remote places or storm-ravaged areas in the country and beyond our borders.
Perhaps the best aspect of the Lymorexan suction cup mount is that there is no drilling or clamping required. The suction cups use a pumping mechanism to extract air from under the cup to create a strong vacuum for permanent or temporary installations.
Why did these Starlink mounts make the list?
While searching for a variety of Starlink mounts that allow the versatility to attach your dish practically anywhere, we wanted to include some highly rated examples proven to meet user expectations. There was no way we could provide every example of every mounting type, so think of the ones we've listed as more of a point of entry to get started exploring the best mounts for your situation. With the plethora of options available, we know your perfect Starlink dish mount is out there.