Are There Any Real Alternatives To Starlink? Here Are Your Best Options

If you live in a rural area or somewhere isolated from civilization, it can be hard to come by an internet signal. Even mobile data can be scarce in some areas. When so much of the modern world relies on a fast, stable internet connection, that's problematic. The best solution for such isolated areas is satellite internet. Starlink, the next frontier in internet technology, is the best known name in the industry. It's an internet provider developed by Elon Musk's SpaceX, using a network of thousands of satellites to beam down a broadband internet connection. According to Space.com, there are currently 6,426 satellites in Starlink's network, 6,371 of which are operational.

Instead of transmitting data across electrical cables that have been previously laid down, Starlink's satellites beam the data down to a user's provided antenna and ground terminal, providing 47% faster speeds than fiber optics. Starlink's reach is vast, reaching the majority of North America (minus Greenland), most of South America, the majority of Europe, all of Australia, and even some portions of Africa, with other locations on a waitlist. But what if a person doesn't want to use Starlink for one reason or another? The good news is that there are some alternatives out there, though they might not be superior to the Musk-owned brand.