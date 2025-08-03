7 Companies Owned By Elon Musk

Elon Musk, who is on occasion, the richest man in the world, has a fairly decent business-building resume. From his beginnings at PayPal, to his co-founding OpenAI in 2015, he's made a lot of money despite several hidden failures. At the time of writing, Musk has a stake in seven companies, not including those he no longer owns or has exited. The companies are Zip2, which was sold in 1999, PayPal, which was sold in 2002, SolarCity, which was sold in 2016, and OpenAI. OpenAI was not a sale, but Musk did resign from the board of directors in 2018, which meant his $50 million investment pretty much went out the window.

Musk would go on to sue OpenAI and the CEO, Sam Altman, for several million dollars, claiming that OpenAI operated under unethical business practices and violated agreements by licensing its main product, ChatGPT, to Microsoft, which is a for-profit organization. Musk was also removed from the position of CEO at Zip2 in 1996. Additionally, he was also removed from the board of PayPal in 2000, while Musk was honeymooning after his first marriage. And the $2.6 billion sale of SolarCity was, in fact, to Tesla Energy, which repackaged the firm as Tesla Solar. So, all in all, Musk follows the same trend: Build a great product, scale it, get removed from the leadership team, and sell the stake for billions. Here are the seven companies that Musk currently holds major stakes in — for now.