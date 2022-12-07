Elon Musk Lost The Title Of World's Richest Man, But Not For Long

Elon Musk — who took over the title of the world's richest man from Jeff Bezos in September 2021 — was relegated to the second spot for a brief period of time on December 7, 2022. However, it was not Jeff Bezos who retook the number one spot from Musk this time around. Instead, according to Forbes — which maintains a real-time billionaires list — Musk lost his pole position to French Billionaire Bernard Arnault, albeit only for a couple of hours. For the uninitiated, 73-year-old Arnault is the co-founder, chairman, and chief executive of LVMH — the luxury goods company behind brands like Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, and Givenchy.

At the time of drafting this article, Musk and Arnault claimed a net worth of around $184.9 billion and $184.7 billion, respectively. In comparison, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos has fallen behind and is "only" the fourth person on the Billionaires list with a net worth of $111.7 billion. Jeff has also been overtaken by little-known Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, now the third richest person on the planet with a net worth of $134.8 billion.

Musk reportedly lost the number one title at around 10:50 AM EST Wednesday before regaining the top spot at around 12:30 PM. Given that there is a difference of less than $1 billion between Bernard Arnault and Musk as of now, there is a good chance of many such flip-flops happening in the next few weeks, Forbes reports. Interestingly, even though Musk has lost more than $100 billion in net worth in the past year because of Tesla's tanking stocks, he is still holding on to the top spot.