T-Mobile's Starlink Beta Program Is On The Way: Here's How To Sign Up

In August 2022, U.S. carrier T-Mobile tied up with Elon Musk's satellite internet network Starlink, to work on a new direct-to-cell satellite service. Even as both companies worked on the fine details, a major development came in November when the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) officially gave both companies the go-ahead to launch the service across the U.S. With the regulatory greenlight in its corner, T-Mobile just confirmed that it will let existing T-Mobile customers beta test the T-Mobile Starlink direct-to-cell service before a wider rollout happens in 2025.

To sign up for the program, you will need to visit T-Mobile's sign-up page here, and click on the prominent "Register Now" option. It will take you to a registration form, where you will need to enter your first and last names, an e-mail ID, and your T-Mobile phone number. It is important that the information you enter matches the details that T-Mobile has about you on file. T-Mobile also confirms that you will need to be in possession of a "compatible device", (which is essentially any modern-day smartphone capable of connecting to LTE networks) and be subscribed to one of its voice plans to be eligible for the service.

If you meet the aforementioned criteria, you might want to sign up for the service as soon as possible. T-Mobile has revealed that they only have limited slots for interested people, so you might want to hurry. For T-Mobile business customers and first responder agencies, there is a separate registration form that can be accessed here. Once you complete the signup process, and you are selected to join the beta program, you will receive official communication from T-Mobile telling you what to do next.

