How To Use Android's Satellite Messaging To Send Texts Without Cell Signal

In the wake of Hurricane Helene, a host of personal accounts popped up on social media and product forums where users detailed how the iPhone's satellite connectivity feature helped them during the natural disaster. On the Android side of things, Qualcomm's ambitions with satellite connectivity for Android phones haven't gone anywhere. Android 15, however, finally brings some lifeline.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Google announced that Android smartphone users will be able to link up with a satellite in emergency scenarios where they are beyond the range of cellular or Wi-Fi connectivity. Just like Apple's approach, it doesn't matter what carrier services users have availed; the Satellite SOS feature will be ready when needed. Notably, Google will offer the service for two years without any extra charge, matching the commitment made by Apple.

Now, before you go ahead and set up satellite messaging on Android, there are a few caveats you should be aware of. So far, the feature is exclusive to phones in the U.S. only, with the exception of Hawaii and Alaska. Moreover, Google has only extended it to the Pixel 9 series phones, and there's no word if the facility will arrive in the near future to more phones (from Google or other Android brands) via a software update or through carrier partnerships.

Advertisement