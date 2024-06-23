5 Of The Most Anticipated Features Coming To Android Phones

As much as smartphones have changed our lives and kept us connected almost everywhere we go, they still have their limits. But they still have their limits, with gaps in coverage, especially in remote areas, and there's just one way to fill that gap: Satellites. Apple's iPhones added satellite support first, initially for emergency roadside assistance. This made sense in that they were trying to limit bandwidth usage to only pre-selected messages in emergencies, but soon, with iOS 15, satellite access will be extended to iMessage and SMS. That's not 2024's only mobile OS refresh adding satellite messaging support, though, as Android 15 will also bring it to carriers and handsets that have the proper hardware in place.

There's an important caveat: The new satellite menu has only shown up so far on Pixel phones from the last few years that are connected to T-Mobile and installed the Android 15 beta. This could change before the final release of the OS update, though. That's important because it had already been hyped up that T-Mobile's satellite coverage worked with all 4G LTE-capable phones as part of T-Mobile's partnership with Elon Musk's Starlink. Under their "Coverage Above and Beyond"/"Direct to Cell" program, Starlink's satellites appear to T-Mobile phones as regular 4G LTE towers, so any LTE-capable phone should support using them. With Google having not said anything official about this yet, it's unclear if this is actually tied to the T-Mobile/Starlink team-up or if it's more for something like AT&T's upcoming supplementary satellite coverage.