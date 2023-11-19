This Samsung Galaxy Setting Will Make Your Life Easier If Your Phone Is Stolen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Smartphones are all varying degrees of expensive, but thankfully, they come equipped with various features that allow you to locate your phone and potentially wipe it if you have serious concerns about your data being compromised in the process. Apple's iPhones have the "Find My" feature, while Android phones have similar functionality known by the very similar moniker of "Find My Device."

These features let you locate your device using its GPS, play a loud sound on it regardless of what state its ringer is in, lock your phone, and potentially even wipe it clean. It's an incredibly important part of owning a smartphone, but what if it was even better? Samsung, in its OneUI implementation of Android, has added some additional tools that could potentially help you find your phone a lot more easily, as well as prevent bad actors from making an effort to make your phone harder to find.

Read on to learn exactly what Samsung has baked into its phones to help you in the event of a lost device that its competitors have failed to keep up with so far.