How to use Samsung's Find My Mobile app

Most of the challenge is complete once you have set up Find My Mobile on your Samsung device. Tracking the phone is a cakewalk — as long it has internet connectivity or is surrounded by other Samsung devices, that is.

To start the process, go to Samsung's Find My Mobile page and sign in with the Samsung account you created while setting up the device. If you open the portal for the first time, you will be asked to allow the browser to access your location and agree to Samsung's terms and conditions. With no way around that, you can get started by accepting these terms.

Once you agree to the terms and conditions, the Find My Mobile app will take a few seconds to locate your Samsung device. If you have multiple devices linked to your Samsung ID, all of them will be listed here.

You will get a map view that will show the precise location of the misplaced Galaxy phone. You can access options to lock, erase, and back up your smartphone remotely with the app. You can also use the options to restrict calls and messages, turn on battery saver mode, and assign contacts — known as "guardians" — who can also remotely control your device in an emergency. Lastly, if you have just kept the phone but can't find it, you can use the Ring feature to make the device ring at the highest volume.