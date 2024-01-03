Starlink Launches First Satellites For Cell Service: Here's What To Expect

On Wednesday, Elon Musk's SpaceX announced that it has launched new Starlink satellites into orbit as part of a partnership with T-Mobile to provide cellular phone service in what had previously been dead zones. As promising as the technology is, though, Musk is uncharacteristically humble about its current limitations.

"This will allow for mobile phone connectivity anywhere on Earth," he wrote in a post on X, formally known as Twitter. "Note, this only supports ~7Mb per beam and the beams are very big, so while this is a great solution for locations with no cellular connectivity, it is not meaningfully competitive with existing terrestrial cellular networks."

T-Mobile and SpaceX first announced the partnership in August 2022, dubbing it "Coverage Above and Beyond." As T-Mobile noted in a press release, significant portions of the United States severely lack cellular service coverage, citing areas with land-use restrictions, such as national parks and land not conducive to cell towers, like mountains and deserts.

According to a T-Mobile press release published on Wednesday, Starlink's Direct to Cell coverage will initially just cover text messaging, with voice and data service "to follow in the coming years." The Starlink Direct to Cell website, more specifically, pegs text messaging coverage as "starting 2024" while it lists voice, data, and Internet of things coverage as "starting 2025."