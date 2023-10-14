What Happened To The CATE App From Shark Tank Season 4?

The second episode of the fourth season of "Shark Tank" premiered on ABC on September 21, 2012, to 5.88 million viewers. The last pitch of the week was for the CATE App, short for "Call and Text Eraser App." It's a smartphone app that masked notifications for calls and text messages from a blacklist of contacts. In practice, it was positioned as an app for people who were cheating on or suspected of cheating on their partners, even if it had other potential privacy applications.

Some of the Sharks had some pause about the app, in part for moral reasons, and pulled out, but a few showed interest. CATE App owner Neal Desai found himself playing a tandem offer from Kevin O'Leary and Daymond John opposite one from Barbara Corcoran, with the latter contingent on being rebranded as a privacy app without the overt infidelity connotations. After a lot of back and forth where they started far apart on the valuation and equity, he made a deal with Kevin and Daymond, with Kevin's software industry experience seemingly being the deciding factor.

So, what happened from there? Did the CATE App continue to position itself as being for cheaters? Did it stick around for the long haul, or is it just a relic of an era of Shark Tank where a Blackberry version of the app had to be developed? Read on to find out.