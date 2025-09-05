What Network Does Mint Mobile Use And Who Owns The Company Today?

Prior to the acquisition, Mint Mobile already used T-Mobile's network to provide service. Operating and maintaining massive 4G and 5G networks is incredibly expensive and logistically exhausting, but MVNOs are free to spend their time and energy on things like customer service. That's not to say you'll always get a good deal with MVNO plans, or that they're always trustworthy. Look no further than the head-scratchingly bad deal offered by Trump Mobile for proof of that. Additionally, there are often catches built into MVNO plans. They may claim to offer unlimited data, but read the fine print and you'll see that your speeds get throttled after you hit a certain threshold.

When it comes to Mint Mobile, reviewers have praised the value its plans provide relative to their costs. There's a reason those enticing $15 introductory plans stuck around even after T-Mobile scooped the company up. However, it does have some of the caveats that often come with pay-as-you-go plans. You'll get slower data speeds after you use 35 gigabytes, which doesn't seem like a problem until you forget to turn on Wi-Fi while doomscrolling on TikTok.

If you're looking for cheap access to a good network, Mint Mobile gets the job done. Since buying Sprint, T-Mobile now has the fastest and most consistent network in the United States, with the best 5G availability. That's according to research from Ookla, which owns the popular Speedtest app and collected the data from phones using that service. You should still check coverage in your area and compare it against other providers, but it's easy to get far worse network coverage for a lot more money.