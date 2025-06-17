Trump Mobile 47 Plan: 6 Wireless Plans That Are Still A Better Deal
Amidst the headline-dominating actions of the second Donald Trump presidency, another story has brewed. Always a salesman above all else, Trump's rise as a New York real estate tycoon was facilitated in part by his ability to pitch dubious plans to local officials. Short-lived ventures thereafter included steaks and high-stakes casinos, vodka, and a fraudulent business college. As president, he has turned the Oval Office into an auction podium from which to hawk merchandise; at times even promoting other people's products. Canned beans sat on the Resolute Desk in 2020, and in March 2025, Tesla vehicles lined the White House lawn. "Everything's computer!" the president exclaimed as he climbed into a new Model S.
Trump has also used his position to promote a variety of self-branded products, including golden sneakers, a "God Bless the USA" bible that places the founding documents of the United States alongside religious scripture, and a cryptocurrency that has raised questions about investors having illegal access to the president. Now, the leader of the free world is pitching an expensive mobile phone plan.
On Monday, June 16, (the tenth anniversary of his first presidential campaign launch) the Trump Organization — which is headed by the president's sons Donald Jr. and Eric — announced Trump Mobile. The new pay-as-you-go cellular phone service is fittingly priced at $47.45 a month, with the two figures on either side of the decimal point representing Donald Trump's status as the 47th and 45th president of the United States. Setting aside the ethical and political complications involved with signing up, Trump Mobile is far from a bargain. You can easily get a more value-packed plan from one of the nation's more established mobile service providers; here's how the details match up.
What's included with a Trump Mobile phone plan?
Trump Mobile's prepaid cellular service is called The 47 Plan, which is not a reference to where it ranks in terms of value mostly because there aren't that many competing plans. We'll cover the better deals shortly, but here's what you get if you subscribe to Trump's service at $47.45 a month.
Unlimited talk, texting, and data are included, but with a major caveat — only the first 20 gigabytes of data are on the high-speed 5G band.The rest will come at 4G speeds, and texting also applies toward this cap. As for the network infrastructure, Trump Mobile is piggybacking off service from another patriotically-branded network, Liberty Mobile. There's third-party device protection, roadside assistance through Drive America, and a telehealth service with a prescription discount package. These perks seem targeted toward lower-income individuals, a conclusion bolstered by Donald Trump Jr.'s launch event statement claiming the Trump Organization is focused on "people who have been underserved."
There's also a signature phone on offer from Trump Mobile, the $499 T1, but unless you really love gold-colored brushed aluminum, you'll probably want to steer clear. Many of the specs appear to be listed incorrectly, like the "Storage and processor" of "12 GB RAM" and "5000mAh long life camera," which isn't a real thing. That spec is presumably an error and is meant to refer to the battery, but it illustrates how little thought has gone into this scheme. Moreover, the phone has no official release date, so there's no telling what will happen if you put down the $100 pre-order fee. The terms and conditions state that all sales are final and non-refundable, so buyer beware; there are plenty of better ways to spend your mobile phone and service budget.
The big three carriers have better prepaid plans than Trump Mobile
The "big three" major mobile service carriers in the United States are AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. Each of them operates its own prepaid network, all of which offer arguably better cellular and unlimited data plans than Trump Mobile, though each has its caveats. The real deals are with other MVNO (mobile virtual network operators), which Trump Mobile competes against. These companies lease cellular network service from larger carriers and resell it directly to consumers under their own brands.
With AT&T's Cricket, you can get unlimited 5G for just $40/month on the Simply Unlimited plan. The downside? Cricket will slow down your speeds if the network is crowded, presumably to prioritize the customers on AT&T's name-brand service. Cricket also offers no international text messaging, although you can use third-party services like WhatsApp or Google Voice for this.
Verizon's Visible+ Pro plan is also $40/month and includes unlimited 5G UW connectivity, the fastest type of cellular data. Unlike with Cricket and Trump Mobile, there's no data cap or speed throttling. You also get unlimited mobile hotspot use, which is not offered by either Cricket or Trump Mobile. This feature is very handy if you need to use a laptop on the go, and smartwatch service is included so you won't pay extra to use a cell-connected Apple Watch or Pixel Watch.
Finally, Metro by T-Mobile provides unlimited text, calls, and 5G data for $40 on its Starter Plus plan, and you can pay $50/month for Metro Flex Unlimited with 8GB of mobile hotspotting and 100GB of Google cloud storage. Only the $60/month plan Metro Flex Unlimited Plus plan lets you bring your own phone or text internationally, though, so some users might need to choose that option.
From Google Fi to Mint Mobile, cheap services trump Trump Mobile
The plans that really make Trump Mobile look like a bad deal don't come from the big three carriers but are offered by other MVNO's, which cobble networks together using broadband infrastructure owned by the big three. They're essentially subletting that connectivity to their customers, but low overhead allows them to undercut the major carriers by quite a bit. You've probably seen ads for Mint Mobile featuring former company owner Ryan Reynolds. Mint Mobile's deals and perks are enticing, and Mint was one of our most interesting celebrity tech products before T-Mobile bought Reynolds out in 2024 for $1.35 billion.
Unlimited data can be had at an introductory price of $15 a month for three months and $30/month thereafter, and hotspotting is included. However, speed throttling kicks in after the first 35GB of data is used each month. Boost Mobile, a prepaid mainstay, offers a similar deal at a three-month introductory price of $15/month for unlimited data and $25/month thereafter, with pay-later options available — throttling kicks in after 30GB. To get hotspotting, a bigger high-speed allocation, and international calling and texting, you'll need to pay at least $50/month. Then there's Google Fi, which is owned by the titular search giant. Google Fi also has pay-per-GB service, but the Unlimited Standard plan provides quite a bit at $40 per person. Unlimited data gets throttled after 50GB, with 25GB of high-speed hotspotting that counts toward that cap. There's also smartwatch connectivity for Pixel Watches, and data coverage in Canada and Mexico. Compared to Trump Mobile, Google Fi's plans can be complex, but Unlimited Standard still has a bigger high-speed data allotment than Trump's 47 Plan.