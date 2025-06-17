Trump Mobile 47 Plan: 6 Wireless Plans That Are Still A Better Deal

Amidst the headline-dominating actions of the second Donald Trump presidency, another story has brewed. Always a salesman above all else, Trump's rise as a New York real estate tycoon was facilitated in part by his ability to pitch dubious plans to local officials. Short-lived ventures thereafter included steaks and high-stakes casinos, vodka, and a fraudulent business college. As president, he has turned the Oval Office into an auction podium from which to hawk merchandise; at times even promoting other people's products. Canned beans sat on the Resolute Desk in 2020, and in March 2025, Tesla vehicles lined the White House lawn. "Everything's computer!" the president exclaimed as he climbed into a new Model S.

Trump has also used his position to promote a variety of self-branded products, including golden sneakers, a "God Bless the USA" bible that places the founding documents of the United States alongside religious scripture, and a cryptocurrency that has raised questions about investors having illegal access to the president. Now, the leader of the free world is pitching an expensive mobile phone plan.

On Monday, June 16, (the tenth anniversary of his first presidential campaign launch) the Trump Organization — which is headed by the president's sons Donald Jr. and Eric — announced Trump Mobile. The new pay-as-you-go cellular phone service is fittingly priced at $47.45 a month, with the two figures on either side of the decimal point representing Donald Trump's status as the 47th and 45th president of the United States. Setting aside the ethical and political complications involved with signing up, Trump Mobile is far from a bargain. You can easily get a more value-packed plan from one of the nation's more established mobile service providers; here's how the details match up.

