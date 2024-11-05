7 Of The Most Interesting Celebrity Tech Products Ever Made

Celebrities have captured our hearts and minds, so it was probably inevitable they'd come for our wallets too. Branching out into product design and marketing is a logical next step for the most popular people in our capitalist society, but while most are content with owning a liquor company, others have reached further. Those ventures have brought varying degrees of success, even leading some celebs to billionaire status. Some celebrity products have gone down as all-time greats — think Air Jordans — while others were so wildly out of touch and useless that they were mercilessly mocked before being entirely forgotten.

Advertisement

As tech products have come to define our lives, more celebrities have tried their hands at being the next Steve Jobs. We're going to take a look at some of the most interesting celebrity tech, but first, some clarification. Oftentimes, celebrities license their names or likenesses to brands, which then slap them on a product. That's how you wind up with Olivia Rodrigo-branded Sony earbuds. We will instead be looking at products designed or at least owned by the celebrities behind them. From glasses that make you go gaga to gorgeous kitchen gadgets and glamorous glitterati, here are seven celebrity tech products that may or may not be worth your money but are nonetheless novel enough to gawk over.

Advertisement