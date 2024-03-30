What To Know Before Switching Your Cell Phone Service To MetroPCS

MetroPCS initially launched in 2002, operating only in major metropolitan hubs like New York City, Miami, and San Francisco. However, by 2005, the brand acquired over 1.5 million subscribers because of their affordable phone plans. The brand expanded its reach over time by entering markets in Dallas and Tampa. Its success attracted attention from the likes of T-Mobile, which moved to acquire MetroPCS in 2012 as a means to compete with other affordable brands like Cricket Wireless and Boost Mobile.

In 2018, T-Mobile changed the name from MetroPCS to Metro by T-Mobile. Metro accumulated 9 million users by the time of the merger, adding to T-Mobile's 32 million subscribers. Since then, Metro by T-Mobile's user base has increased to 19 million. It has become a reliable option for consumers who don't want to break the bank for a phone and a plan to go along with it.

However, just as consumers should know a thing or two before switching to T-Mobile, they should know a few things before switching over to Metro by T-Mobile. Metro offers some definite benefits, but there are also a few drawbacks that could be dealbreakers.