Metro prepaid customers now get T-Mobile Tuesdays perks

Prepaid carrier Metro, which is now owned by T-Mobile, just got a bit more appealing for consumers who prefer to pay for their phone service ahead of time. The wireless carrier has announced that Metro prepaid customers are now eligible for T-Mobile Tuesdays perks, meaning they’ll be able to redeem the freebies and other offers previously only available with certain T-Mobile plans.

T-Mobile has long offered a free season-long subscription to MLB.TV as one of its perks, and now that same offering is back — but this time for Metro prepaid customers in addition to T-Mobile subscribers. The carrier announced the change on Wednesday, stating that its Tuesdays perks offer nearly $1,000 in ‘extra value’ every year for subscribers.

It’s not surprising that T-Mobile is offering the MLB.TV perk for its upcoming Tuesdays offering. The company has dished out this offer every baseball season for years now, and 2021 is no exception. The company says subscribers will be able to redeem the free subscription on Tuesday, March 30.

T-Mobile Tuesdays is also available to legacy Sprint customers in addition to T-Mobile and Metro prepaid subscribers. The MLB.TV perk is valued at $129.99 USD and will provide users with access to Major League Baseball games, as well as the exclusives provided on the platform like classic games and documentaries.

As usual, you’ll need to download the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on an iOS or Android device that has an eligible number to redeem the offer. The perk will be available from March 30 to April 6 at 4:59 AM ET.