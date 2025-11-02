This Is Considered The Best Major Cellular Carrier In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction

The answer to the question of how much to spend on a new phone will depend on the buyer's individual needs, what features are must-haves, and how much they value style and brand prestige over straight specs. Fortunately, the matter of which U.S-based cellular service provider is best is quite a bit less subjective.

The best carriers offer widespread, reliable coverage, plans with good value for the cost, and effective customer service. In July 2025, JD Power released the results of its first wireless carrier customer satisfaction survey. The organization polled more than 56,000 customers asking them to rank their carrier's performance across eight categories. The result was clear: T-Mobile scored the highest of any major prepaid or subscription-based carrier, outpacing large and small providers alike. The study also ranked mobile virtual network operators (companies that lease and re-sell bandwidth from major carriers), with Consumer Cellular and Mint Mobile taking the top spots in the postpaid and prepaid segments, respectively. JD Power's senior director of technology, media and telecom Carl Lepper said that the results of the survey "show that value is the most important driver of the overall experience, followed closely by service quality."

A network that's not up to the task can render even newest and best smartphones useless, although one reliable way to get a stronger signal on your phone is to turn airplane mode on and off to reset the connection. Failing that, resetting your network settings or removing and replacing your SIM card might fix the problem. While it's out, you can check for damage to the card or its contact pins.