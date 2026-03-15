How Verizon Handles Customers Who Misuse 5G Home Internet Service
For most of us, high-speed internet at home is a must, not simply a luxury. We use it for much more than streaming our favorite TV shows or gaming. It's how we connect with friends, co-workers, and even our own homes. We video conference, do schoolwork, bank, shop, and in some cases control security cameras and lighting. As of mid-2025, 78% of adults in America subscribe to a broadband internet service at home, according to the Pew Research Center.
Consumers also have plenty of choice when it comes to the type of internet service they select, from fiber and cable to 5G. Verizon provides several types of services, and its 5G Home internet is available to about 40 million homes in the U.S. This type of internet is wireless and doesn't require cables but rather delivers the service through the cellular network. All you need is a router and a modem and voila — you have Wi-Fi for all your devices. However, this does make it easy for some people to abuse. Verizon states in its terms of service that the equipment and internet service "are to be used exclusively at the address that you provided in your order" and for non-commercial use in a single residential unit. What happens if you're caught breaking the rules and using it elsewhere? First, Verizon will likely issue you a warning via email and reduce the speed of your internet. If you don't rectify the issue, Verizon has the right to completely terminate your service.
How to properly use and move Verizon 5G Home Internet service
It's simple to get started with Verizon home internet. You can call or visit their website and enter your address. Verizon will tell you what services are available at your home and give you plan options with different pricing tiers. 5G plans start at $35 per month if you already have a mobile plan through Verizon, though a mobile plan is not required for internet services. The company offers a three-year price lock guarantee. The company also advertises all-in pricing with no hidden fees or charges for the equipment.
Once your 5G Home Internet is set up, users see download speeds between 100 Mbps and 300 Mbps, depending on the plan they selected. Your home is your service area, however, and you cannot simply take the equipment elsewhere and continue to use the service. Verizon can reportedly track its equipment and will eventually figure out what you've done. If you're moving, you need to inform Verizon so you can confirm if coverage is available at your new address and let the company know if you need assistance setting up your equipment in your new home. You can start a move order by first initiating a service address change after you log into your account. If you fail to let Verizon know, the company states "We may not be able to provide service to you, and we may terminate or modify your service." There is no fee for moving, and you shouldn't have to pay an installation fee if you need assistance with your equipment.