How Verizon Handles Customers Who Misuse 5G Home Internet Service

For most of us, high-speed internet at home is a must, not simply a luxury. We use it for much more than streaming our favorite TV shows or gaming. It's how we connect with friends, co-workers, and even our own homes. We video conference, do schoolwork, bank, shop, and in some cases control security cameras and lighting. As of mid-2025, 78% of adults in America subscribe to a broadband internet service at home, according to the Pew Research Center.

Consumers also have plenty of choice when it comes to the type of internet service they select, from fiber and cable to 5G. Verizon provides several types of services, and its 5G Home internet is available to about 40 million homes in the U.S. This type of internet is wireless and doesn't require cables but rather delivers the service through the cellular network. All you need is a router and a modem and voila — you have Wi-Fi for all your devices. However, this does make it easy for some people to abuse. Verizon states in its terms of service that the equipment and internet service "are to be used exclusively at the address that you provided in your order" and for non-commercial use in a single residential unit. What happens if you're caught breaking the rules and using it elsewhere? First, Verizon will likely issue you a warning via email and reduce the speed of your internet. If you don't rectify the issue, Verizon has the right to completely terminate your service.