Who Owns Boost Mobile, And Is The Wireless Service Any Good?

Boost Mobile, or rather Boost Infinite, is the prepaid wireless provider brand owned by Dish Network. It used to be on the Sprint network when it was known as Boost Mobile, but that changed when T-Mobile bought out the wireless provider in 2020 and sold it to Dish Network. Much like Visible and MetroPCS, it's an affordable option for those on a budget.

While Dish Network has a 5G network of its own that reaches over 246 million Americans, Boost Infinite piggybacks off of T-Mobile and AT&T networks. It's what is known as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). While the wireless service might jump around between different networks, it does promise a stable, uninterrupted connection when Wi-Fi access isn't available.

Boost Infinite offers various plans that can be paid for month-to-month or annually. You can get set up with a Boost Infinite through Amazon Prime in just a few easy steps at an affordable price of $25 a month. While Boost doesn't offer one of the five best unlimited cell phone plans in 2024, it might still be worth checking out.