How To Get Set Up With Boost Infinite Through Your Amazon Prime Account

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're looking for a deal on mobile phone service and are willing to entertain subscribing to a prepaid plan, then all sorts of deals can be had. Generally speaking, these deals are offered by mobile virtual network operators (or MVNOs for short), smaller companies that make deals to piggyback off of the big three mobile providers' towers. Third parties own some, while others, like Cricket (AT&T), Metro (T-Mobile), and Total (Verizon), are subsidiaries of the carriers that control the towers they ride on.

You're not getting the exact same service you would with the name brand, as MVNO's have lesser tower priority that, according to a 2018 study, results in an average of 23% slower data speeds than the name brand equivalent. For the right price, though, it's good enough for a lot of people and a bargain compared to name-brand service.

One MVNO you may have heard of is Boost Infinite (previously Boost Mobile). It was owned by Sprint before it was sold to Dish Network as part of Sprint's merger with T-Mobile in 2020. Initially a T-Mobile MVNO after the merger, it's since become a hodgepodge of AT&T, T-Mobile, and Dish's own network that it's trying to build out. Boost offers an unlimited plan for $25 per month with a lifetime price guarantee, and recently, it sweetened the deal, offering extra discounts for Amazon Prime members. So, let's look at how Prime members looking to sign up for Boost can get the best value.