How To Tell If An Android Phone Is Carrier Unlocked

Depending on where you buy it, your Android phone may be carrier-locked. Unlocked phones support SIM cards from any carrier, but if the device is locked, the phone can only use SIM cards from one service provider. It's not always obvious when an Android phone (or tablet, in the case of cellular models) is locked out from accessing other networks. If you're thinking about switching carriers or selling your phone, you might need its carrier lock status first.

Most retailers specify whether a phone is locked on their product pages — some even let you pick between locked and unlocked variants. Once your contract is up or the phone is paid off, the service provider will automatically lift the network restrictions (via Google). You can also put in a request to unlock your Android phone. With that said, your device should already be unlocked when purchased directly from the manufacturer. If you're not sure about your own handset, there are several ways to find the carrier lock status, some more reliable than others.