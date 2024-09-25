Do AirPods Work With Android Phones?

Being an Apple product, AirPods naturally work better with iPhones or iPads, giving you access to a multitude of features and conveniences that don't come natively on Android phones. For one, there's no automatic connection prompt for Android. As soon as you open the lid of an unpaired AirPods close to your iPhone, you'll see a popup to connect to it. In-ear detection, which pauses the media when at least one earbud is taken out, also works exclusively with Apple devices. Another AirPods feature you'll be missing out on Android is the battery level indication. Unlike iPhone, you can't check the battery levels of your AirPods on your Android unless you install a third-party app. Plus, there's no native way to customize the touch controls on your AirPods and find them using your mobile, as you need an Apple device to do so.

Android phones and tablets miss out on a whole lot of the AirPods' audio features, too. You don't get Spatial Audio that creates the feeling of sounds coming from every direction, Adaptive Audio that automatically adapts to the noise levels around you, Personalized Volume that customizes the volume based on your preferences and environmental conditions, Conversation Awareness that controls the media volume based on whether or not your voice is detected, and Voice Isolation that isolates your voice during calls for better quality. Then, there's the audio accessibility features like Live Listen, headphone accommodations, and Mono Audio, all of which are designed for Apple use. Other nifty AirPods features Android lacks include sharing the audio to another AirPods, automatically transferring the sounds to a different Apple device, using Siri for controls and other commands, taking the Ear Tip Fit Test, and updating the AirPods software.

