How To Tell Which AirPods Model You Have

If you can't find your AirPods' model and serial numbers, another way to figure out which type of AirPods you have is by looking at the charging case and earpiece. The easiest model to identify is the AirPod Max since it's the only over-ear variant Apple has released so far. Distinguishing between the AirPods and AirPods Pro, on the other hand, can be a bit tricky as some of them look similar to each other. There are still a few subtle differences you'll notice, though.

Starting with the earpiece, the primary difference between the AirPods and AirPods Pro are the ear tips. Both AirPods Pro generations have replaceable ear tips while the AirPods are bare. So, if your earbuds come with ear tips, you have either the first or second generation of AirPods Pro. To tell exactly which is which, grab your charging case and look at its exterior. The AirPods Pro first gen case has only a charging port on the bottom, but the second gen case includes a speaker, alongside the charging port. You'll also see a lanyard loop on the left side of the AirPods Pro second gen case.

If, however, your earpieces don't have replaceable eartips, you have either the first, second, or third gen AirPods. Unfortunately, the earpieces and charging cases of the first and second generations look identical, so you won't be able to identify your AirPods down to the exact generation. However, you can tell the difference between them and the third generation AirPods. In terms of length, the AirPods first and second gen are longer compared to the AirPods third gen. This means their charging cases are of different sizes too. The AirPods first and second gen have a tall case, while the third gen come in a more square-shaped case.

