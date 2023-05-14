How To Tell If Your Apple AirPods Are Fake (4 Ways)

AirPods are among the most popular wireless earbuds in the US, and that's not surprising given how seamlessly they work with other Apple devices. AirPods are a relatively affordable Apple accessory and tend to be the default earbuds for iPhone users. The popularity of AirPods comes with consequences though, making them a prime target for the counterfeit market.

US Customs and Border Protection frequently seizes fake AirPods, with some shipments valued at millions of dollars. In May 2021, US Customs seized 36,000 counterfeit AirPods estimated to be worth $7.16 million, followed by another seizure in July of the same year worth about $1.3 million. Fake AirPods can be difficult to spot, given that Apple uses a minimalist design that's fairly easy to replicate. Some fakes with poor packaging and sub-standard quality are easier to identify, while others are more sophisticated, even mimicking the AirPods' software features. Either way, if you suspect your AirPods aren't original, there are a few ways to verify this.