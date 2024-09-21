How To Check AirPods Battery Levels On An Android Phone

As an Apple product, AirPods work seamlessly with your iPhone and iPad. In fact, it's so smooth that you'll get a prompt to connect as soon as you turn your Bluetooth on and open the AirPods case near your mobile device. Using AirPods with Apple products also means you get access to exclusive features like voice isolation, live listen audio, automatic switching, and, of course, Siri.

Advertisement

Arguably, one of the standout Apple-exclusive features of AirPods is its battery level indicator. It's particularly useful because you don't need to install anything or navigate through winding menus just to see how long your AirPods will last. Simply open the case, and the charge status of your AirPods and case should pop right up on your screen. If you want to see an individual AirPod's battery percentage, you can just take one out of the case.

Unfortunately, you don't get this convenient functionality when using your AirPods with an Android device, but there are workarounds to check your AirPods battery level on Android. We'll show you two ways to do so using third-party apps.