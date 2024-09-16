How Long Do AirPods Last (And Tips To Extend Their Lifespan)

AirPods come with a one-year warranty, meaning they're protected for a fully 365 days after the date you purchased them. If you are experiencing AirPod issues, you should first check if they're still under warranty before doing anything else. Best case scenario, if any problems with your AirPods arise, they do so within this length of time, but that's not always the case. AirPods can go haywire at any moment, especially if you don't take care of them. There are some simple, common-sense things you can do to ensure longevity out of your earbuds long past the end of the warranty period.

Advertisement

One of the most important things you can do is keep your AirPods clean. Whether that's with a designated cleaning kit or a toothbrush and some micellar water, wiping out the mesh portions of the AirPods themselves and inside the case regularly goes a long way. In a similar vein, keeping your AirPods dry is crucial, as even the varieties advertised as water-resistant can sustain water and sweat damage over time. You also want to maintain the lithium-ion battery by only using your AirPods in the acceptable ambient temperature range of 32 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit and not overcharging or undercharging them.

Apple AirPods have come a long way since their initial release. In fact, AirPods will soon be able to act as hearing aids and come with active noise cancellation. However, a fair amount of upkeep is needed to keep them working their best for as long as possible. If you're diligent in this regard, you could get a good few years out of them before you have no choice but to let them go.

Advertisement