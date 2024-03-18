How To Check If Your AirPods Are Still Under Warranty

Unfortunately, no matter how much you care for your AirPods, they have a limited lifespan like any other electronic device. The death of an AirPod can be due to the natural wear and tear, battery degradation, or even accidental damage, like screen cracks from drops or water damage from unintended submersion. Either way, there's always a chance that one of your AirPods suddenly stops working or won't connect to your iPhone.

Typically, Apple will cover your AirPods with a limited warranty for up to one year from when you bought them. Although some AirPods models that have been known to have manufacturing issues within a short period of ownership have extended Apple warranty programs. But if you bought your AirPods second-hand or it no longer has original parts, the coverage might not be valid.

If your AirPods are out of warranty, the estimated cost of repair will vary depending on the model. Here are some expected repair costs per model:

AirPods (1st to 3rd gen) — battery issues ($49), other damage ($69).

AirPods Pro (1st gen, 2nd gen USB and lightning) — battery ($49), other damage ($89)

AirPods Max — battery ($79)

However, these are all just estimates and you'll need to get your AirPods evaluated to get a final number. So, if you've already tried to reset your AirPods and it still isn't working, you may want to consider sending it in for repair. Fortunately, there are a few ways to know if you'll need to pay out of pocket.