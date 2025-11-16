5 iPad Mini Keyboard Options That Are Worth Buying, According To Users

HOU's keyboard case comes up a lot in Reddit threads and YouTube reviews, so it's undeniably popular. Why? For starters, it doesn't look cheaply made, mimicking Apple's Magic Keyboard with a similar rubber-silicone texture. It's not quite as soft to the touch, but it still looks pretty sleek. One thing to note, though, is that there are two versions of the HOU keyboard case: the HOU Ultra Slim Folio Keyboard ($65.99) and the standard HOU Keyboard Case ($69.99). Both work with the iPad mini 6 and 7, but several differences set them apart.

The Ultra Slim version is noticeably thinner, which is great if you want something lightweight. But it's not detachable, so if you want to use the iPad mini as just a tablet, you'll have to remove the whole case. The standard HOU Keyboard Case is thicker but detachable, so you can pop the keyboard off and even use it in portrait mode. It's also backlit and has a function key row, both of which you won't find on the Ultra Slim version. Both, however, have an auto-sleep feature: close the cover and the iPad locks automatically. Open it, and the tablet wakes up. Also, if you flip the keyboard around and rest the tablet on the keys, the keyboard locks so the keys don't register.

The HOU case's keys have tactile feedback, so they don't feel mushy. But let's be honest, these are compact keyboards on a small tablet. If you're used to typing on a full-sized laptop or mechanical keyboard all day, your fingers will need some time to adjust. There's also no trackpad, so you will need to tap the screen occasionally.