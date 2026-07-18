10 Of The Best Laptops For Minimalists In 2026

The 13-inch MacBook Air may not be the budget MacBook any longer, but it has always been the benchmark when it comes to minimalist machines. It's the envy of other manufacturers to the point that some even try to copy it. The newest M5 model hasn't changed much in terms of aesthetics, but why would it? The aluminum chassis is clean on every surface. There are no vents, no grilles, no interruptions — just flat planes and rounded edges, with the iconic Apple logo as the only embellishment. Tom's Hardware called it "the sum of years of refinements, with a mix of premium design, strong performance, and solid battery life," which is a fair summary.

Minimalists have traditionally loved the 13-inch MacBook for its build and weight. At 2.7lbs, it weighs less than most hardbacks, and at under half an inch thick, it easily slides into any rucksack, briefcase, or laptop bag. You won't need to carry the charger either, because you should get over 15 hours of battery life in real-world use. The MacBook Air M5 starts at $1,299 and is ideal for business travelers, remote workers, and students.

Connectivity is, as always, stripped down to the essentials. There's MagSafe 3 for charging, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a headphone jack. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display is as vibrant as ever — sharp, color-accurate, and bright enough to work comfortably in most conditions. Minimalists can also rely on the bloatware-free macOS. Then there's the new M5 chip. It's powerful enough to handle the majority of professional demands. Documents, calls, countless browser tabs, and light creative work — it can do it all without any drama.