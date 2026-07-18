10 Of The Best Laptops For Minimalists In 2026
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Many laptops try too hard to sell themselves. RGB lighting no one asked for, fans that wheeze under pressure, mysterious ports, and software bloated with trials and shortcuts. For business professionals, students, and frequent travelers, a machine that keeps things simple might be the better option. A minimalist laptop is light and compact enough to slip into a bag without a second thought. You'll also want an uncluttered design, though port preferences vary. But this is a matter of personal choice. Apple's bare-bones approach means you'll need to carry adapters for certain devices. A laptop that covers your needs when it comes to ports means you won't need to carry anything extra — but the look might not be so minimalist. Excellent battery life is another plus. This ensures you can leave the bulky charger at home, too.
Apple's minimalist approach extends to software as well. macOS has long been renowned for arriving clean out of the box. Windows laptops tend to ship with a bit more preloaded software and might require a bit of a cleanup before they meet a minimalist's standards. We've covered both platforms in our choices, and they're all available with 13- or 14-inch displays for better portability. Larger versions are, of course, available, too, and won't really break any minimalist rules. So here are 10 of the best minimalist laptops of 2026 for anyone who likes to keep their machine streamlined.
Apple MacBook Air 13-inch M5
The 13-inch MacBook Air may not be the budget MacBook any longer, but it has always been the benchmark when it comes to minimalist machines. It's the envy of other manufacturers to the point that some even try to copy it. The newest M5 model hasn't changed much in terms of aesthetics, but why would it? The aluminum chassis is clean on every surface. There are no vents, no grilles, no interruptions — just flat planes and rounded edges, with the iconic Apple logo as the only embellishment. Tom's Hardware called it "the sum of years of refinements, with a mix of premium design, strong performance, and solid battery life," which is a fair summary.
Minimalists have traditionally loved the 13-inch MacBook for its build and weight. At 2.7lbs, it weighs less than most hardbacks, and at under half an inch thick, it easily slides into any rucksack, briefcase, or laptop bag. You won't need to carry the charger either, because you should get over 15 hours of battery life in real-world use. The MacBook Air M5 starts at $1,299 and is ideal for business travelers, remote workers, and students.
Connectivity is, as always, stripped down to the essentials. There's MagSafe 3 for charging, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a headphone jack. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display is as vibrant as ever — sharp, color-accurate, and bright enough to work comfortably in most conditions. Minimalists can also rely on the bloatware-free macOS. Then there's the new M5 chip. It's powerful enough to handle the majority of professional demands. Documents, calls, countless browser tabs, and light creative work — it can do it all without any drama.
Apple MacBook Neo
The MacBook Neo is the laptop Apple should have made years ago. For as long as most people can remember, getting a MacBook meant spending at least $1,000. If you weren't prepared to do that, your only option was the secondhand market. At $699, the MacBook Neo offers unbeatable value with reasonable compromises. It isn't the best choice for power users and professional creatives. But the A18 Pro chip can manage countless tabs, constant multitasking, and video calls without the need to close anything down.
Minimalists will love that it has the exact same 2.7lb weight as the 13-inch MacBook Air, but with a slightly smaller footprint. It's a hair thicker, however, but it still slips effortlessly into a bag. Display-wise, it's also similar to the MacBook Air, which at this price is quite the luxury. It's sharp, color-accurate, and bright enough for comfortable indoor use. Additionally, you'll get close to Apple's battery life claim of 16 hours of video playback or up to 11 hours of Wi-Fi browsing.
It arrives in a similar clean aluminum enclosure to the MacBook Air — rounded corners, flat surfaces, and the Apple logo pressed into the center — and comes in four stylish colors. You can choose from classic Silver, a soft Blush, bold Citrus, or a professional-looking Indigo. For students, first-time Mac buyers, or anyone switching from Windows, the Neo is an excellent starting point. SlashGear summed it up well: "The only thing keeping the Neo from being the perfect daily driver laptop for the average consumer is the lack of a keyboard backlight."
Dell XPS 14 (2026)
The Dell XPS 14 may well be the most significant redesign the American company has delivered in years. It's a beautiful laptop that excels at almost everything, and for minimalists shopping on the Windows side of the aisle, it's definitely a compelling option. The lid is an aesthetically pleasing slab of uninterrupted dark Magnetite aluminum. It also features a more appealing XPS logo sitting where the Dell logo once did.
It has plenty more going for it than looks, though. Like most Dell laptops, the XPS 14 is highly configurable. The entry model runs on an Intel Core Ultra 5 325, which is ideal for everyday tasks. Step up to the Core Ultra X7 or X9, and you unlock the power demanded by professional workloads. There are also display options. The FHD panel is fine for everyday use, while the 2.8K OLED delivers that famed image quality the tech is known for — rich, saturated colors, perfect blacks, and a contrast ratio that LCD panels simply cannot match.
You can choose your storage and memory size, too, but the port selection is fixed — just slightly more generous than the MacBook, with three Thunderbolt 4 ports and a headphone jack. Minimalists will be happy to hear that it weighs about the same as the 13-inch MacBook Air while remaining only slightly thicker. You'll get a comfortable full day out of the battery; TechRadar recorded just over 12 hours under moderately intensive use. And, unlike older Windows laptops, it showed very little battery drain when you close the lid. Windows 11 does come pre-installed with Dell apps and Copilot AI features that might not be ideal for a clean setup. However, most of them can be removed or disabled.
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (M5)
The MacBook Pro M5 delivers the kind of performance that makes it finally time to give up your old M1 Pro laptop if you still have one. It handles video editing and programming without complaint, while things like graphic design and music production are well within the capabilities of this machine. Memory is configurable at the point of purchase, which, of course, affects the price. The base model starts at $1,999 and runs all the way up to almost $10,000 for the M5 Pro Max chip with maximum processing power, 128 GB of memory, and 8 TB of storage. If you're on the lookout for a machine your accountant will almost certainly advise against, max out by all means.
The 14.2-inch display is sharp, color-accurate, and perfect for creative professionals. However, pure minimalists should note that Apple is actually quite generous with the ports on this machine. As it's a laptop for workstations, it has everything a professional needs: a full-size SD card slot, an HDMI port, MagSafe charging, three Thunderbolt 4s, and a headphone jack. That means no adapters, no dongles, and no extra clutter on the desk.
For all of its power, it's still remarkably portable. At 3.4lbs, it's not much heavier than the smaller MacBooks, and its 0.6-inch thickness mirrors the Dell XPS 14 — so it will still slide into a bag without a second thought. Apple rates the battery at 24 hours, which is, of course, overstated. RTINGS tested real-world use at 16 hours. Either way, a full working day is never in doubt, and for minimalists who need real horsepower, the MacBook Pro 14 is the best choice.
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 Aura Edition
Early in 2026, SlashGear listed the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 Aura Edition as one of the best laptops you can buy. The Gen 14 has since been released, and the headline upgrade is the Space Frame, a modular build that makes the battery, keyboard, ports, and SSD all replaceable. The aesthetics are still minimal. The carbon fiber and magnesium chassis is black, flat, and completely unadorned. There are no color options, no decoration, and nothing unnecessary. It's also among the lightest business laptops on the market. It weighs about 2.2lbs, and at just 0.6 inches at its thickest point, it's easily portable.
The base model of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 14 Aura Edition starts at $2,199. With it comes a Core Ultra 5 processor and 32GB of RAM. More headroom is available if you step up to the Core Ultra 7, which unlocks configurations with up to 64GB of RAM. You also get the choice of a sharp, color-accurate screen with the 2.8K OLED display or a standard IPS panel that handles everyday business use without issue. You have every connection you'll need, too. There are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, an audio jack, and even a USB-A port, which is becoming increasingly rare on slim laptops at this price point. However, ZDNET tested the battery at just seven hours, which is fairly modest for this class. Its saving grace is rapid charging — it can get to 80% capacity in about an hour.
HP OmniBook 5 14
The MacBook Air is a machine that usually sets battery life standards. However, some laptops outshine it. The HP OmniBook 5 14 is one. In fact, it doesn't just outshine it; it shines so brightly that the MacBook Air is practically a night light in comparison. PCMag tested it at what it called an "astounding" 34 hours and 48 minutes. This is the best result for any conventional laptop it had recorded in years, beating the next-best machine by an incredible 14 hours. When the battery finally runs low, fast charging gets it back up to 50% in just 45 minutes.
What's more, the glacier-silver aluminum chassis is clean and uncluttered and has a premium feel to it. But it doesn't come with a premium price tag. At $899.99, it's one of the most affordable minimalist laptops out there, but it can still put in a good performance. It's a natural fit for students or business professionals who want a beautiful everyday machine — and at 3lbs and 0.6 inches thick, it slides into a bag without adding much bulk or weight — perfect for commuting or carrying around campus.
It's not just the chassis that looks beautiful, though. The 14-inch OLED panel delivers deep contrast, vivid colors, and HDR support, while the Snapdragon X Plus processor handles everyday tasks and light photo editing without complaint. It isn't built for professional creative work, gaming, or specialist software, and it does ship with a handful of trials and preloaded apps that minimalists will want to clear out before settling in. Other than that, it's a very tempting machine.
Acer Swift Go 14 (8845HS)
The Acer Swift Go 14 is not a laptop that goes out of its way to impress. The aluminum chassis is plain and uncluttered. There are no decorative flourishes and no unnecessary details. You might go so far as to say it looks bland. Minimalist, but bland. However, it's a cute and breezy Windows alternative to the MacBook Air, and it gets the job done. With a build more solid than the budget price suggests, it's sturdy enough to carry around without having to baby it. It's also compact and slim, and sits comfortably in any bag, with the 2.9lb weight barely noticeable.
The Go 14 starts at $699 for the base Ryzen 5 8645HS model with 8GB of RAM. But the Ryzen 7 8845HS model features one of the most powerful laptop processors. It might be the more sensible choice because PCMag's testing shows that it outperforms several pricier Intel rivals, and it's still under $800 for 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. You can also go bigger with up to 32GB of RAM and a 2TB SSD available. The display is impressively bright, while the 14-inch matte IPS touchscreen hits 98% sRGB coverage for solid color accuracy.
Port-wise, everything you need is built in, including two USB4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, two USB-A ports, a headset jack, and a microSD slot. With all those ports, the sides might not have the minimalist aesthetic of a MacBook, but this means no adapters and no dongles. The battery life also means there's no need to carry a charger on the go. At well over 15 hours, it comfortably lasts an entire working day, and maybe even two.
Asus Zenbook S 14 (UX5406)
The Asus Zenbook S 14 has a distinctive look. Clean geometric lines run across the lid to form the tasteful Zenbook logo pressed into the Zumaia Gray or Scandinavian White Ceraluminum. This is the Taiwan-based corporation's own ceramic-aluminum alloy. It gives the laptop a texture and solidity that standard aluminum can't match. Yet, at 2.65lbs and barely half an inch thick, it's among the slimmest and lightest on this list.
The 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen is high quality, too. It's sharp, vivid, and color-accurate, and the 120Hz refresh rate keeps motion smooth. HDR peak brightness reaches 1,100 nits for content that demands it. There's minimal glare on the screen, too, so you can comfortably use it in an office with overhead lights. Professionals will be happy to know that in Laptop Mag's testing, the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V handled multiple Chrome tabs, Photoshop, and Steam simultaneously without any sign of slowdown. It's basically a showpiece for Intel's Lunar Lake AI PC chips, but the battery keeps pace, too. Separate tests have shown between roughly 14 and 16 hours of use.
You'll find two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one on each side of the device, which is very useful for desk setups. They sit alongside a USB-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and an audio jack. The Asus Zenbook S 14 (UX5406) starts at $1,600, with the base model featuring the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V that Laptop Mag tested, along with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. However, you can step up to the UX5406AA for $2,000, which brings a more powerful Intel Core Ultra 9 386H processor.
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition Gen 11
For minimalists looking for the smallest footprint in their bag, the Yoga Slim 7i makes a strong case. At just 2.15lbs, it's slightly lighter than the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 and easily beats the lightest MacBooks. That minimal weight has something to do with the 14-inch Plastic-OLED (POLED) display. It's thinner, lighter, and more shock-resistant than standard glass OLED. Additional protection comes from its scratch- and drop-resistant Gorilla Glass 3, while the magnesium alloy chassis has been tested to U.S. military standards for durability. So, despite the low weight, it's no pushover. At just 0.55 inches thick, it also rivals every laptop here for portability.
The display is bright. In fact, it's the brightest laptop Tom's Hardware tested, and the visuals are rich, color-accurate, and smooth. However, it's one for those who keep to standard workloads. The Intel Core Ultra 7 355 can handle everyday tasks well, but push it toward CPU-heavy creative work and it starts to trail. In terms of battery life, it's around the same as the MacBook Air; you should get more than 16 hours out of it. The port lineup also seems to have taken a leaf out of Apple's book. There are just three Thunderbolt 4 ports. It takes things even further by omitting the headphone jack, which might disgruntle some — even minimalists. But, at $1,889.99 with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, it's one that is worth the price if you don't need heavy processing power.
Lenovo ThinkPad X9 14 Aura Edition
Business laptops often don't prioritize the display, but that's not the case with the Lenovo ThinkPad X9. It's a solid business laptop with some quirks. The 14-inch 2.8K OLED screen not only delivers signature deep blacks and vivid colors, but it also has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a brightness of 475.6 nits, as measured by Tom's Hardware. That reading is rather impressive for an OLED, and it was only beaten by the non-OLED MacBook Air. The rest of the laptop looks good, too. It has a recycled aluminum chassis that comes in either Thunder Grey or Glacier White and a ribbed bottom that gives it a tactile, premium feel. The 2.7lb weight and 0.5-inch thickness complete the minimalist-friendly look.
But the X9 can also handle a decent workload. It won't handle the CPU-intensive tasks that Apple and Snapdragon rivals can, but the Intel Core Ultra processors take care of everyday productivity without issue. Bloatware is unusually clean for a Windows laptop, too. You'll find mostly Lenovo's own utilities, plus a handful of Microsoft apps, but nothing you can't clear out with some light spring cleaning. However, battery life on the 2.8K model was recorded at just 10 hours. Step down to the 1,200p OLED to trade some visual quality for longer battery life. That standard model starts at $1,699, while the 2.8K display with its Core Ultra 7 processor, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD starts at $2,399.
Methodology
We reviewed coverage from specialist tech publications, including Tom's Hardware, PCWorld, PCMag, RTINGS, and Wired, as well as reviews from SlashGear and its sister websites. We specifically looked for laptops that combined lightweight, portable designs with clean, uncluttered aesthetics, bloat-free software, and good battery life. However, they also had to be powerful enough for the users most likely to choose a minimalist laptop, such as students, travelers, and business professionals.