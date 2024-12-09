The 15 Most Powerful Laptop Processors (Ranked By Geekbench)
Trying to judge your computer's power can be tricky, especially if that computer is a laptop. These devices have countless variations from their desktop alternatives, partially thanks to unique low-power versions of existing components. Such components are designed to accommodate battery-reliant portable machines, but that also means their full capabilities aren't as vast as most others. You can very easily see this performance difference using Geekbench, a specialized application that measures the performance of CPUs and GPUs.
Geekbench tests the effectiveness of CPUs by simulating various processor-intensive tasks. While these tasks might not be a good judge for choosing the right gaming laptop for you, they should provide a pretty good idea on how your computer will perform with various workloads. The application also benchmarks GPUs, but there aren't many laptop-specific graphics cards, so comparing them to their counterparts isn't a very difficult task. CPUs, on the other hand, have numerous different variants, so judging the 15 most powerful laptop processors can end up being a bit trickier — especially with both single-core and multi-core results being taken into account.
This article will rank CPUs based on their placements in Geekbench's own rankings. Their placements will depend on their relative placements in both single-core and multi-core results, which is why you'll find certain processors ranking higher despite scoring lower in different areas.
15. Ryzen 9 PRO 7940HS
Even outside of wondering what letters like HS and HX mean in AMD processors, tech enthusiasts might be confused at the unique numbering used by the company for its mobile processors. The Ryzen 9 PRO 7940HS doesn't even have a desktop counterpart, so all you can really do is compare it to the CPUs from other laptops. Unfortunately, its results are unimpressive at best, holding a single-core score of 2,293 and a multi-core score of 10,800 from Geekbench. When looking at other eight-core laptop CPUs, this one just doesn't measure up.
Because of how unique the Ryzen 9 PRO 7940HS is, it's not even easy to get your hands on one. You can only really find the processor in specific workstation laptops like the HP ZBook Power, and with how expensive these devices are, you're better off looking at other products instead. Even when it comes to mobile workstations, there are better "PRO" CPUs from AMD out there.
14. Ultra 9 185H
Recent years have seen Intel losing its CPU crown to AMD, which is an issue only exacerbated by its latest "Ultra" processors. These have fallen short of their "i" alternatives in terms of performance, with both laptops and desktops falling short when it comes to gaming and efficiency. The company's latest Ultra laptop CPU, the Ultra 9 185H, still manages to impress with a multi-core score of 11,926. But its single-core score of 2,237 is even beaten out by the PRO 7940HS, which would have left the 185H completely missing from this list if not for the multi-core results.
While these results are far from the best, the Ultra 9 185H isn't all that bad of a processor. It's found plenty of use in more work-focused devices like the Beelink mini PC or the Asus Vivobook, and those who tried the processor in gaming have noted how it's still able to keep up well with 14th-gen alternatives. Its upcoming successor — the Ultra 9 285H — might be able to climb much higher up the ranks when it comes out. But in terms of overall performance, the Ultra processors are still unlikely to be Intel's best laptop CPUs for quite some time.
13. Ryzen 7 7840HS
The Ryzen 7 7840HS is another laptop-specific processor from AMD. Despite having lower numbers in its name, it manages to outperform the Ryzen 9 PRO 7940HS with Geekbench scores of 2,366 for single-core and 11,004 for multi-core. It still falls pretty low in multi-core performance compared to the Ultra 9 185H, but its much higher single-core results make it more appealing for gaming laptops. You're more likely to find this AMD processor outside of work-focused devices as a result, with the Dell G15 gaming laptop being a prime example of its capabilities.
It's much more difficult to get higher single-core scores in Geekbench, so the difference between these two processors isn't as vast as you might think. Deciding whether the Ultra 9 185H really is better than the Ryzen 7 7840HS will depend on what you're primarily using your laptop for. But you can get a computer with a 7840HS inside for a lower price than the 185H alone, leading to the question of just how worthwhile Intel's so-called "Ultra" processor really is.
12. Ryzen 7 8845HS
In these lower rankings, the gap between multi-core scores continues to close with AMD's new Ryzen 8040 series of laptop processors. The Ryzen 7 8845HS falls just slightly below the single-core results of the 7840HS, but 2,351 isn't that much lower in the long run. Its multi-core results of 11,108 push closer to the Ultra 9 185H, as well, making it a bit more competitive as far as Geekbench is concerned. It's another case of the "best" processor simply depending on your specific needs.
On the plus side, the 8845HS can be found in multiple gaming-focused laptops, including products like the Acer Nitro V. It's also fine-tuned for AI, so if you're looking to take advantage of language models and generated images, you'll get quite a bit of use out of this processor. It's far from the only CPU that can handle this sort of work, though, and there's another 8040 series alternative that can work even better in that regard.
11. Ryzen 9 8945HS
The Ryzen 9 8945HS is pretty much a direct upgrade to the previous Ryzen CPUs, hitting a single-core score of 2,372 and a multi-core score of 11,599. While it still doesn't completely knock out the Ultra 9 185H in the latter category, the difference in performance is small enough where it hardly matters even if you're looking for better multi-core results. The 8945HS manages to be a much better all-rounder, reaching very competitive scores even in tests outside of Geekbench.
The 8945HS can also be found in a wide variety of laptops, with gaming and AI being a primary focus. The MSI Katana A15 AI is one of the best examples of this, boasting plenty of unique features and increased processing speed thanks to the power of AI. It's far less interesting if you have no positive feelings toward these features, but the 8945HS is still a perfectly capable processor in most other areas.
10. i5-14500HX
Admittedly, the placement of previous processors could be argued, with the Ultra 9 185H holding its own very well in multi-core performance. But this all becomes irrelevant when you look at the i5-14500HX, reaching a score of 12,391 despite having less cores. Its single-core score does fall below the 8040 CPUs, but it's still in a pretty good spot at 2,317. Like with the PRO 7940HS, the problem is less with the processor itself and more with finding the processor in the first place.
The i5-14500HX is strangely difficult to find online. While you can find it in Lenovo laptops like the Legion Pro, various laptops featuring the CPU have been discontinued entirely. Other 14th-gen Intel processors have found quite a bit more use, including the less powerful but similarly named 14450HX. At its price point, you can't go too wrong with the i5-14500HX, but that's only true if you can actually get your hands on one.
9. Ryzen 9 7940HS
Strangely, the Ryzen 9 7940HS vastly outperforms its "PRO" counterpart, reaching single-core scores of 2,460 and multi-core scores of 11,565. It's difficult to say why exactly this occurs, but it could partially be thanks to the wider array of laptops containing this processor. You can easily find its presence in more consumer-friendly models like Asus TUF Gaming A16 laptop, and Geekbench scores are taken from numerous user-submitted results. Depending on the cooling solutions provided by these laptops, the 7940HS could simply have more room to perform without overheating.
We checked out a laptop with this specific processor in our Acer Swift X 16 review. We even ended up with higher Geekbench scores of 2,500 and 12,374 for single-core and multi-core, respectively. Different variations of the same processor can have greater performance in the right contexts, especially when considering how you can't feasibly upgrade most laptop CPUs on your own. While the PRO version might be a better processor overall, you're more likely to find a laptop that can squeeze more performance out of the regular 7940HS.
8. i7-14650HX
The i7-14650HX just barely misses out on beating the non-pro 7940HS single-core score, only reaching as high as 2446. But its multi-core score goes above and beyond at 13293, leaving few questions as to why it's able to place higher on this list. It's also one of Intel's few laptop-specific CPUs, having no desktop alternative outside of the 14700 — which already has a mobile counterpart. Between its uniqueness and its ability to outperform the Ryzen 8040 processors, the 14650HX is pretty remarkable on its own.
Things get a bit muddier when looking at the cost of laptops holding the 14650HX. The Lenovo Legion 5i is noteworthy in particular, as it has a different model that offers a vastly superior processor in the 14900HX for just around $100 more. This doesn't line up with how each individual processor should be priced at, normally having a near-$200 difference. It doesn't help that the other 14th-gen i7 has its own net positives in comparison, putting the 14650HX in an odd place overall despite its great Geekbench scores.
7. Ryzen 5 7645HX
The Ryzen 5 7645HX should logically be performing much worse on this list than it is. It's an older processor with less cores compared to the others, yet it still manages a respectable multi-core result of 11,678. Its single-core score is even more impressive, hitting a whopping 2,667 to put it above the 7940HS. It's not every day a Ryzen 5 processor can outdo a Ryzen 9 alternative, especially when they're on the same product lineup.
Unfortunately, the only laptops currently available with this processor are from refurbished or third-party sellers. Because of this, there are some things you need to check before buying one of these used laptops. You can find a Legion Pro 5 listed on Amazon with the 7645HX, but the description lists the CPU model as the Ryzen 5 2400G instead. You should make sure that you're actually getting a 7645HX in your purchase, as there's no way the 2400G will reach anywhere near that same level of performance.
6. Ryzen 7 7745HX
There are plenty of comparisons to be made between the Ryzen 7 7745HX and the 7645HX. The former ends up with a slightly lower single-core score of 2,642 in spite of its greater capabilities, but its multi-core score makes up for it by hitting as high as 12,904. It also has some pretty restrictive availability, but there's at least one laptop with the 7745HX available from official sources. Coincidentally, that laptop happens to be another Legion Pro 5, allowing you to enjoy its design without any refurbished imperfections.
The 7745HX is the last AMD processor that isn't a Ryzen 9 to make it this far on the list. The company's other top contenders are top-of-the-line, which means any laptop with those processors will likely be far more expensive on average. If you're firmly on the red side of the AMD vs Intel debate, the 7745HX will offer the best bang for your buck without needing to abandon any brand loyalty.
5. i7-14700HX
The last i7 processor to make it this far is the i7-14700HX. Its single-core result isn't the greatest at 2,511, but once again, multi-core numbers make up for it with a result of 13,647. These processors are also very common, easily being found in multiple laptops from major brands like the HP Victus or the Acer Predator Helios Neo 18. It shouldn't be very difficult to find a device with this CPU at a decent price, allowing its scores to be far more valuable than some of its competitors.
A lot of the laptops you'll find with this processor — and many others this far down this list — are focused primarily on gaming. As a result, they might not seem as welcoming to those who need portable workstations, even though Intel's processors are consistently better in multi-core workloads. Considering the price and performance, the i7-14700HX is ideal if you want a processor that's great with high workloads at less than $1,500.
4. Ryzen 9 7845HX
The Ryzen 9 7845HX's position on this list is very well-deserved, especially when compared to the previous AMD processors. Its single-core performance just barely misses out on beating the 7645HX with a result of 2,653, but its multi-core results finally outmatch Intel's at a score of 13,958. This makes it a far more effective all-rounder for both gaming and work, which is especially helpful when you look at the laptops that offer this processor.
Because the 7845HX is one of AMD's top-performing CPUs, you'll only really find it in laptops that go above and beyond with the rest of their specs. For example, the Alienware m18 includes this specific Ryzen 9 alongside a top-of-the-line 4080, causing its price to reach above $2,500. There are cheaper alternatives with the processor, but it's a bit hard to justify the cost. After all, there's yet another Ryzen 9 in its lineup that leaves the 7845HX completely in the dust.
3. Ryzen 9 7945HX
Unlike almost all previous processors on this list, the Ryzen 9 7945HX makes no compromises to reach its ranking. Its single-core score of 2,735 and multi-core score of 15,897 are both the highest results up to this point, allowing for some of the best performance you'll find no matter what you're doing. According to Geekbench, this is one of the most capable processors you can find — if you can find it in the first place.
Unfortunately, the 7945HX's age has made it very rare when looking for it in brand-new condition. The processor can be found in laptops like the Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, but its list price of $3,500 makes it far from the cheapest option. AMD's presence in laptops isn't nearly as vast as Intel's, so if a wider range of options is more important to you, the latter might be a more attractive option even this far down the list.
2. i9-14900HX
The i9-14900HX is Intel's most powerful laptop processor. Its single-core score of 2,704 lets it compete well with the 7945HX while its multi-core result of 15,946 once again outpaces AMD. You won't find anywhere near as many availability issues, with a wide range of companies providing the 14900HX in their laptops. You can find it in devices like the Gigabyte Aorus 16X and the MSI Creator M16, often being much cheaper than similarly-performing alternatives with AMD processors.
If you've been keeping up with CPU-related news this year, you might be concerned about the processor issues plaguing Intel's gen 13 and 14 Raptor Lake CPUs. These have affected the desktop-specific 14900K CPUs, so seeing the similarly-named laptop variant could possibly turn some people away. Luckily, thanks in part to the lower power draw of laptop processors, these issues are far less common for the average person. There's still a possibility of failure, though, so keep an eye out for any long-term problems if you decide to stick with the 14900HX.
1. Ryzen 9 7945HX3D
Standing above every other processor on this list is the Ryzen 9 7945HX3D. This processor takes advantage of AMD's 3D cache that it's been including on various desktop CPUs, allowing them to be the best gaming processors out there. This translates exceptionally well to its Geekbench results, outdoing every other laptop processor with a single-core score of 2,769 and a multi-core score of 16,421. There is absolutely nothing better you'll find from a mobile CPU as long as you're willing to accept the cost.
The only laptop you'll find with this CPU is the ROG Strix Scar 17. This laptop is top-of-the-line in every aspect, even including the RTX 4090, but that also means it's staggeringly expensive at over $3,000. In terms of overall value, you could probably get more out of lesser processors that aren't tied to an incredibly costly graphics card. But if you want the best of the best, you'll either have to wait for newer processors or deal with the high price, as you won't find the 7945HX3D anywhere else.