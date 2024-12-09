The 15 Most Powerful Laptop Processors (Ranked By Geekbench)

Trying to judge your computer's power can be tricky, especially if that computer is a laptop. These devices have countless variations from their desktop alternatives, partially thanks to unique low-power versions of existing components. Such components are designed to accommodate battery-reliant portable machines, but that also means their full capabilities aren't as vast as most others. You can very easily see this performance difference using Geekbench, a specialized application that measures the performance of CPUs and GPUs.

Geekbench tests the effectiveness of CPUs by simulating various processor-intensive tasks. While these tasks might not be a good judge for choosing the right gaming laptop for you, they should provide a pretty good idea on how your computer will perform with various workloads. The application also benchmarks GPUs, but there aren't many laptop-specific graphics cards, so comparing them to their counterparts isn't a very difficult task. CPUs, on the other hand, have numerous different variants, so judging the 15 most powerful laptop processors can end up being a bit trickier — especially with both single-core and multi-core results being taken into account.

This article will rank CPUs based on their placements in Geekbench's own rankings. Their placements will depend on their relative placements in both single-core and multi-core results, which is why you'll find certain processors ranking higher despite scoring lower in different areas.

