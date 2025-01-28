How To Remove Bloatware From Windows 11 (And Why You Should)

When you first set up a new Windows 11 PC, you may notice that it comes pre-installed with a variety of apps and programs, many of which you may never even use. These unwanted apps — commonly referred to as bloatware — are typically bundled by Microsoft and OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) in an attempt to promote certain features or services. Bloatware can include trial versions of paid software, unnecessary utilities, promotional apps, or manufacturer-specific programs you may not need.

While Windows 11 does include some useful apps, such as Microsoft Edge and Media Player, it also comes with several redundant apps like Clipchamp, Maps, Movies & TV, Solitaire, and more. The situation can be even worse if you've purchased a pre-built PC or laptop. Devices from manufacturers like Lenovo, Asus, Acer, Toshiba, HP, and others often come pre-loaded with their own software tools and third-party apps, many of which serve as advertisements.

Although bloatware doesn't cause any harm to your system, there are several benefits to removing it. In this article, we'll walk you through the process of identifying and removing bloatware from your Windows 11 PC or laptop.