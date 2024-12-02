How To Completely Uninstall McAfee From Your PC Or Mac

McAfee is a well-known antivirus software that provides comprehensive protection against malware, viruses, and other online threats. However, there are several reasons you may want to remove McAfee from your PC or Mac — whether to switch to a better antivirus program, free up system resources, or because the pre-installed trial version has expired.

Advertisement

While uninstalling McAfee from your Windows or Mac may seem like a straightforward task, it often results in issues such as leftover files or browser extensions that remain active even after the main app is removed. These residual files can clutter your system, cause unwanted pop-ups, or interfere with the installation of other security software.

In this article, we'll guide you through the steps to uninstall McAfee from your Windows PC or Mac. By following these instructions, you can ensure that McAfee is fully removed, leaving your system clean and ready for a new security solution.