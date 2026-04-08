5 Laptops That Outshine The MacBook Air In Battery Life

The Dell XPS 14 is a modern version of a classic Dell laptop, and it's impressive on multiple fronts. It's really portable, being less than an inch thick and weighing only three pounds. It comes with decent specs in its base configuration, but there are quite a few upgrades available. Of course, it also has an exceptional battery, but only sometimes. During video playback tests conducted by PC Mag, it lasted a few hours less than the Apple MacBook Pro M5, but the XPS 14 lasted a whole 43 hours during light web browsing, according to tests performed by Hardware Canucks.

The reason this laptop can break the 40 hours mark when, under the same conditions, the MacBook Air M5 does not go over 15, is the extreme 1-to-120 Hz variable refresh rate. This means that when the image on the screen is perfectly still, which it tends to be while web browsing and using productivity software, the screen only refreshes once per second, consuming little energy. Will the XPS 14 last this long during real-world use? Probably not, but it performed well under other tests, too, meaning it has solid battery life even when variable refresh rate is not in use.

As far as price goes, the Dell is not cheap, coming in at $1,599 for the most basic configuration. While it's a little cheaper than the most basic MacBook Pro M5, it doesn't quite share the same specs, with half the SSD space and noticeably worse performances on graphical benchmark tests.