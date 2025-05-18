4 Laptops With The Best Battery Life You Can Buy In 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There has never been a better selection of laptops with long-lasting batteries than in 2025. For decades, everyone knew that a laptop and its charger must never be separated. No matter how large the battery, the rapacious demands of a portable computer doomed its cell to deplete with disappointing quickness. But the 2020s have seen a seismic shift in laptop battery life, and for the first time, there are a slew of clamshells on the market with battery life that keeps them awake long after their users have fallen asleep.
This leap forward in laptop battery life can be largely chalked up to an industry push toward ARM-based processors in computers. Compared to traditional x86 computer systems with discrete components, ARM processors are incredibly power efficient thanks to their simplified instruction sets, and that's why they've been used in smaller mobile devices like smartphones and tablets. After Apple — which has a long history with ARM going back to the iPod — successfully switched its range of Macs from Intel to ARM, it wasn't long before the rest of the industry followed suit.
Today, you can find laptops with up to 30 hours of battery life, a dramatic shift from the few hours of use that used to typify the laptop experience. As one of SlashGear's resident laptop experts, I've rounded up four laptops that consistently lasted the longest in battery tests from multiple sources. Though I didn't select for ARM devices, all four are unsurprisingly ARM-based, so check that the software you need is compatible before making a purchasing decision. With that out of the way, let's take a look at which laptops have the juice.
Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6
Another Snapdragon powered laptop with ridiculously long battery life is the Lenovo ThinkPad T14s Gen 6. The classic ThinkPad is one of the longest running brands in laptop history, and the T14s retains the simple, professional design language of its predecessors, reflecting its status as an entry level, business-focused device. It comes in both AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm Snapdragon configurations, but only the latter will provide the superior battery life this laptop is capable of.
You can choose between a Snapdragon X Plus, or the more powerful Snapdragon X Elite. In testing from NotebookcheckReviews, the latter chip managed to power the T14s for an impressive 22 hours. PCWorld got even better results, with the unit they tested putting up nearly a full 24 hours before tuckering out. Meanwhile, PCMag eked out a ludicrous 33 hours in a rundown test. The T14s also has Rapid Charge. If you somehow manage to wear it down, you can top up to 80% with an hour of charge time using a 65 watt or higher charger. With a healthy 32 or 64 gigabytes of RAM to choose from, along with a terabyte of storage, it's a decently robust package altogether.
It appears the testing I looked at was done using the IPS version of the T14s, which is good news for those who spring for the OLED version instead. Not only do OLED panels provide a superior image, they're also easier on the battery. However, the OLED version is a higher resolution that goes up to 120 hertz, both of which may eat into those gains. Both IPS and OLED versions come in touchscreen and non-touch varieties.
HP Omnibook X
A few years ago, I would have laughed at anyone who told me Windows laptops would soon last more than a full calendar day on a single charge. But with Microsoft engaging in a renewed push for ARM-based Windows laptops last year, that day has finally come. Running in tough competition near the front of the pack is the HP Omnibook X 14, which achieved 18 hours of battery life in PCWorld's testing, over 25 hours from CNET, and a staggering 30 hours according to PCMag. HP itself claims the laptop can run for over 26 hours of video playback.
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chip, the top-tier ARM chip for Windows, the OmniBook X has a ton of horsepower under the hood for apps that are properly optimized. Of course, you're unlikely to get a whole 24-hour video editing session out of this laptop, but with a normal balance of tasks, you should easily be able to get through more than two eight-hour workdays before needing to top up. Battery life may also be less reliable when using an x86 app that needs to be run through ARM emulation.
However, the Omnibook X also has HP Fast Charge, which the company claims can charge it up to 50% in just 30 minutes when the laptop is turned off. This does not mean a full charge in one hour, however, as the charging speed will slow down above 50%. The main drawback to this laptop appears to be its I/O, which is a bit anemic with only two USB-C ports and one USB Type-A, along with a headphone jack.
Apple MacBook Pro (M4)
When Apple switched from Intel processors to its in-house, ARM-based, M-series processors in 2020, the move sent shockwaves across the computer industry. It quickly became clear that Apple had managed to not only boost performance for native apps, but had also cracked the code for laptop battery life. As you can see in this article, Windows on ARM has managed the same feat, but the Apple MacBook Pro (M4) still retains perhaps the best ratio of performance to battery life. Its M4 processor can breeze through heavy tasks, but users can still expect 21 hours of battery life or more with normal use. PCMag got 28 hours out of this aluminum powerhouse, and Gizmodo reported 55% battery left after a 12-hour test. I'll round their results down to 24 hours total in estimate, since the bottom half of a battery often goes more quickly.
M-series MacBook Pros have a reputation for their sheer horsepower, and the M4 MacBook Pro is a beast. As noted in SlashGear's MacBook Pro M4 Max review, it has the capabilities of a powerful desktop. It easily handles a wide gamut of tasks, from tab-hoarding web browsing sessions to multitrack video editing without skipping a beat. That goes for all three variants of the M4 chip, but according to Apple, you'll get more battery life out of the base M4 than you will the beefed up M4 Pro or Max. Moreover, Apple enjoys developer buy-in at scale, which means many popular apps have been updated for M-series compatibility. This can further improve battery life, since it means fewer apps will need to run through the Rosetta 2 emulation layer to work with Apple's ARM implementation.
ASUS Zenbook A14
I recently listed the ASUS Zenbook A14 as the best MacBook Air alternative, and its stellar battery life is a huge factor I didn't mention in that article. ASUS claims this thin, incredibly light laptop can last for up to 32 hours in a video playback test. If you ever find yourself watching 32 hours of video without a break, I'll be very concerned for you. Those manufacturer claims didn't exactly pan out in real life, though. CNET got a commendable 24 hours of battery from the Zenbook A14, while Tom's Guide managed more than 18 in a browser rundown test, and Engadget saw nearly identical performance in the PCMark 10 battery benchmark. It's clear that, while you'll never worry about finding an outlet, the battery life on this machine will correlate with how much load you put on it.
However, in context, those numbers are impressive. For a device weighing just 2.2 pounds with a 14-inch OLED display and a metal body, you would expect battery life to be the pain point. Instead, it's one of this laptop's best-selling points. According to Windows Central, there's no evidence that the processor is being throttled to achieve those results. However, you will be stuck with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus or even more paltry X as your processor, with no option at the time of this writing to bump up to the more powerful X Elite. If you're a basic laptop user who mostly uses a web browser, Slack or Microsoft Teams, and some Microsoft Office tools, it will more than get the job done, but those who need a bit more horsepower might feel a bit handcuffed.
How these laptops were chosen
To ensure compliance with SlashGear's rigorous editorial standards, each of the Windows devices in this roundup was selected based on a meticulous analysis of their specifications, professional reviews, and the expertise of this writer. Since I was not able to test the battery performance from each of these laptops myself, I looked at manufacturer claims and compared them with testing from a variety of reputable outlet. This helped to identify laptops that performed the best in battery life tests on average.
Therefore, the above are not necessarily the best devices overall. They are rather the best within the scope of the applied criteria, as determined by the subjective evaluation of the writer. Additionally, since not every laptop has had enough battery testing performed by trusted sources, some laptops with spotty, but promising battery results were omitted from this list for the sake of confidence.