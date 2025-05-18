4 Laptops With The Best Battery Life You Can Buy In 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There has never been a better selection of laptops with long-lasting batteries than in 2025. For decades, everyone knew that a laptop and its charger must never be separated. No matter how large the battery, the rapacious demands of a portable computer doomed its cell to deplete with disappointing quickness. But the 2020s have seen a seismic shift in laptop battery life, and for the first time, there are a slew of clamshells on the market with battery life that keeps them awake long after their users have fallen asleep.

This leap forward in laptop battery life can be largely chalked up to an industry push toward ARM-based processors in computers. Compared to traditional x86 computer systems with discrete components, ARM processors are incredibly power efficient thanks to their simplified instruction sets, and that's why they've been used in smaller mobile devices like smartphones and tablets. After Apple — which has a long history with ARM going back to the iPod — successfully switched its range of Macs from Intel to ARM, it wasn't long before the rest of the industry followed suit.

Today, you can find laptops with up to 30 hours of battery life, a dramatic shift from the few hours of use that used to typify the laptop experience. As one of SlashGear's resident laptop experts, I've rounded up four laptops that consistently lasted the longest in battery tests from multiple sources. Though I didn't select for ARM devices, all four are unsurprisingly ARM-based, so check that the software you need is compatible before making a purchasing decision. With that out of the way, let's take a look at which laptops have the juice.

