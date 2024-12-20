What Does ARM Stand For In Smartphones And Computers?

If you've been paying attention to smartphones and computers, you've probably heard people refer to ARM processors with increasing frequency. First developed by a small team of researchers in the early 1980s, ARM was designed to revolutionize traditional computer processors by making them more efficient. Although they're most closely associated with mobile devices, these days, ARM is stretching out to encompass more of our computing landscape than ever before. What's most interesting, is that these now hugely popular and important processors once had humble beginnings.

Advertisement

ARM is actually an acronym within an acronym. It stands for Advanced RISC Machine and refers to a type of central processing unit (CPU) that relies on a reduced instruction set computing (RISC) architecture. Think of computer instruction sets as guidebooks that tell a processor what to do, much like someone who runs a shipping warehouse will be trained to manage the workfloor. RISC processors carry out processing tasks using a much smaller set of machine language instructions than competing architectures like x86. ARM is in fact a specific variety of the RISC instruction set that is proprietarily developed by the company Arm Limited. More on this organization later.

As ARM processors are more efficient than other kinds, with a smaller physical footprint, they have traditionally been perfect for pocket-sized devices. However, over the past five years, the industry has seen a massive push to use ARM chips in laptops and even desktop computers. So, how did we get here? The story of ARM begins in a converted barn north of London, and it ends in the palm of your hand.

Advertisement