Apple's M5, M5 Pro, And M5 Max: Which One Do You Actually Need?

It's been a busy early March for Apple, which has launched a bunch of new products as part of its early 2026 launch cycle. The new products chiefly center around Apple's popular notebook lineup that includes the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air series. In addition to these two products, Apple also gave a much-needed upgrade to its standalone professional-grade monitors: the Apple Studio Display and the Studio Display XDR.

While we have discussed the major upgrades to the 2026 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models separately, the major upgrades to these models chiefly concern the new chips these machines use. For anyone considering one of these models for purchase in 2026, it is vital that they understand the key differences between these chips and whether it is worthwhile to spend more on notebooks equipped with the more expensive M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.

Do note that the baseline Apple M5 chip has been around for a while now, having debuted in October 2025, and was already used on several products, including last year's 14-inch MacBook Pro, the Apple iPad Pro, and the updated Apple Vision Pro. The M5 Pro and M5 Max models, on the other hand, debuted in March 2026 and are Apple's newest (and fastest) chipset offerings as of now. To make things simpler, there are three M5-grade chips currently on offer: the base Apple M5 chip (which debuted in October 2025), and the newer M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, announced in March 2026. While the entire MacBook Air lineup gets the M5 chip, the MacBook Pro lineup uses all three chips, with the base model using the standard M5 chip and the pricier models using the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips.