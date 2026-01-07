Dell's XPS Brand Is Officially Back From The Dead
The Consumer Electronics Show is always a big event for the tech industry. Just this year, LG revealed its new wireless OLED TV that's also its thinnest and Motorola is trying to do what Samsung and Huawei couldn't. Some big news for Dell enthusiasts and laptop aficionados is the revival of Dell's XPS line of laptops, with the XPS 14 and XPS 16. This comes just a year after Dell killed the line at CES 2025 in an attempt to standardize its computers with the Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max models. To complicate matters, there were the Base, Plus, and Premium versions in each category.
Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and COO at Dell Technologies said in a press release, "We're getting back to our roots with a renewed focus on consumer and gaming. XPS is back, better than ever, with a complete redesign that delivers exceptional craftsmanship in our thinnest, lightest form factors yet. We're also bringing XPS 13 back as our most accessible XPS ever."
This new XPS line comes with a redesign, not just from its previous iteration, but a new look to set it apart from the Dell Premium models, as well. The new XPS laptops return to basics, starting with the function keys, which were touch-sensitive icons on the Dell Premium laptops. That's just the beginning.
New XPS specs
Dell is powering its revived XPS laptops with Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processors and the best integrated graphics Intel has to offer, the Intel® Arc graphics card that has 12 Xe cores. Compared to its predecessors, Dell says it will produce "more than 50% faster graphics performance." The battery life on these laptops is rather impressive, as well.
Dell tested both the XPS 14 and 16 with the brightness set to 250 nits, streaming Netflix at 4K, and got the laptop to last up to 27 hours before needing a charge. Setting the display down to 150 nits and playing a local video at FHD can get you a little more than 40 hours. Of course, that all depends on the configuration of the laptop you own. Its display also has a 1 to 120 Hz variable refresh rate.
If you're on the go a lot, you'll appreciate the XPS 14 weighing only 3 pounds and the XPS 16 not even a full pound more (3.6 pounds). The price, however, makes it truly feel like the era of affordable high-RAM laptops is over, as the XPS 14 will run you roughly $2,049.99, while the XPS 16 will cost $2,199.99. Luckily, Dell is also bringing back the XPS 13, which it is promising to be its "most accessible XPS price point yet, bringing XPS craftsmanship to more people."