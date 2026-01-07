Dell's XPS Brand Is Officially Back From The Dead

The Consumer Electronics Show is always a big event for the tech industry. Just this year, LG revealed its new wireless OLED TV that's also its thinnest and Motorola is trying to do what Samsung and Huawei couldn't. Some big news for Dell enthusiasts and laptop aficionados is the revival of Dell's XPS line of laptops, with the XPS 14 and XPS 16. This comes just a year after Dell killed the line at CES 2025 in an attempt to standardize its computers with the Dell, Dell Pro, and Dell Pro Max models. To complicate matters, there were the Base, Plus, and Premium versions in each category.

Jeff Clarke, vice chairman and COO at Dell Technologies said in a press release, "We're getting back to our roots with a renewed focus on consumer and gaming. XPS is back, better than ever, with a complete redesign that delivers exceptional craftsmanship in our thinnest, lightest form factors yet. We're also bringing XPS 13 back as our most accessible XPS ever."

This new XPS line comes with a redesign, not just from its previous iteration, but a new look to set it apart from the Dell Premium models, as well. The new XPS laptops return to basics, starting with the function keys, which were touch-sensitive icons on the Dell Premium laptops. That's just the beginning.