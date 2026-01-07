Can A Motorola Foldable Do What Samsung And Huawei Couldn't?

Motorola has been making foldable phones since 2019, but so far, the company has kept its focus tightly locked on the clamshell form factor. The move was not surprising, as the company revived the iconic Razr brand and kept iterating on it, while the competition moved to bigger foldable devices that embrace the phone-tablet hybrid formula. At CES 2026, Motorola has finally lifted the covers from its first book-style foldable phone, the Razr Fold.

At first glance, it looks like your average foldable phone, but the metallic sides in a contrasting brushed finish, a large camera hump, and the batwing branding give it a bit of a unique identity. Motorola hasn't shared the dimensions of this phone, so it's hard to say whether this phone will be as slim as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7. But in the realm of foldable phones, thinness is the most cherished aspect. It's accessibility and software experiences.

Motorola

There is little official clarity on either parameter from Motorola. The company hasn't even shared what silicon powers its upcoming phone. But whatever little details the company has shared so far, they paint a rather promising picture of the Razr Fold. Take, for example, the triple rear camera array, which follows in the footsteps of mainstream phones such as the Google Pixel 10 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro, thanks to an all-big-sensor approach.

All three cameras rely on 50-megapixel sensors, and the zoom lens relies on a periscope mechanism that delivers a 3x optical zoom range. The selfie duties are handled by a 32-megapixel sensor on the cover screen, while a 20-megapixel camera sits in the corner of the inner foldable panel. It's one of the most competitive camera hardware you will get on a phone in the U.S. standards, even when compared against mainstream heavy-hitters.