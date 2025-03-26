5 Of The Best Laptops Under $1,000, According To User Reviews
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It's hard to emphasize the crucial role that laptops play in our daily lives. While smartphones have certainly come a long way in terms of accessibility and performance, there are a myriad of responsibilities and activities that can't be accomplished with the efficiency that laptops provide, from sending emails and taking notes to signing documents and streaming content and so much more. Many wouldn't be able to put food on the table without their trusty laptops, as remote work lifestyles have increased in popularity. However, this versatility and power doesn't come cheap.
Just as with other essential tech items such as smartphones and cars, you can expect a good laptop to make a notable dent in your bank account. It's not uncommon for manufacturers to charge thousands for their devices, with the price being especially steep for high-powered specialty laptops such as those designed for gamers, designers, and editors. While the value these devices offer is usually more than enough to justify such an investment, it's still too high a barrier for some to cross.
Thankfully, you'll find that there is a diverse array of laptops under $1,000 that are of great quality. While they may not all be quite to the level of some of the more expensive options, they nevertheless deliver on their own merits and can be long-lasting devices for the right users. We've chosen five of these exceptional electronics largely based on their user reception, while also considering their functionality and overall value. More about our selection process is described at the end of this article.
Acer Nitro V15 RTX 4050
There's a lot that goes into picking the right gaming laptop for you. These devices require specialized components such as high performing graphic cards, enhanced cooling systems, and loads more storage space than your typical laptop. As you can imagine, these elements can result in some pretty exorbitant price tags that may far exceed your budget. But that doesn't mean there aren't any reasonably priced options out there, such as the Acer Nitro V RTX 4050 which you can currently get for $740 on Amazon.
Combining speedy, dynamic performance with a convenient design, the Nitro V has quite a few tricks up its sleeves for such an inexpensive laptop. Even if it's not the most flashy gaming laptop you'll find out there, with a relatively basic build quality and only 256 maximum nits of brightness, it nevertheless delivers where it counts. Its GeForce RTX 4050 GPU (graphic processing unit) is courtesy of Nvidia, which ranks among the best GPU providers on the market. Thanks to this super-powered system, the Nitro V can sustain hours of gameplay. Aiding in this are some other impressive features such as heavy-duty dual fans, AI-enabled sound and noise reduction system, and even the accompanying NitroSense utility app that allows for greater control of your setup.
Along with being exceptionally inexpensive, this is also a widely loved laptop according to many buyers. On Amazon, it sports a 4.3 out of 5-star average rating from nearly 1,400 customers. While complaints have come up regarding its build quality and some battery life issues, it's largely been praised for its ability to high-quality graphics and smooth performance.
Apple MacBook Air M2
Apple is notorious for charging a pretty penny for its family of premium tech products, and its laptops are certainly no exception to that rule. But if you think searching for a MacBook under $1000 is like looking for a needle in a haystack, then consider that needle found. The MacBook Air M2 from 2022 is a great pick if you're looking for a relatively recent laptop from Apple at a lower than average price, currently going for $749 at Best Buy.
The M2 possesses a sleek design comparable to that of the MacBook Pro while going further with a variety of colors to choose from, including the jet black Midnight and stunning golden Starlight. Keeping in line with the MacBook Air, this is a lightweight laptop at under three pounds and 12 inches, making them extremely easy to transport. It's still a solid step up from previous versions in many ways, with a 1080p HD FaceTime camera, MagSafe charging, and a 13.6-inch display. However, what truly sets this laptop apart is its powerful M2 chip. While not quite as fast as the M1 Pro or M1 Ultra, it nevertheless allows for a more efficient performance when put up against other MacBook Airs thanks to its 8-Core CPU and 24 GB of memory.
Several trusted sources have given this laptop near perfect scores, including ourselves back in August 2022. Buyers have also praised the MacBook Air M2 pretty highly, with thousands of customers rating it 4.7 out of 5-stars on average on Amazon and 4.9 on Best Buy
Acer Swift 3
Sleek and simple, the Acer Swift 3 may lack the bells and whistles of some other models, but that's not to say that it's a lackluster device by any means. In fact, those who travel constantly or simply prefer a lightweight laptop are likely to get plenty of use out of the Acer Swift 3 and come across some surprises on the way. Best of all, this is one of the cheapest quality laptops you'll come across at only $597.95 on Amazon.
This laptop balances out its compact size without sacrificing quality, coming in at 0.63-inches thin and weighing less than three pounds while possessing a 14-inch HD display. Inside the device is a surprisingly hardy battery that can last upwards of 11.5 hours, making it a perfect laptop for long work days. Additionally, it sports an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U Processor, another powerful processor chip that many even state to be better than a number of Intel's Gen-10 chips. On top of this, the Acer Swift 3 contains several other handy features, such as a fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard, and rich HD webcam that boasts enhanced color and light.
As of this writing, the Acer Swift 3 contains a 4.3-star rating average on Amazon. The over 4,200 customers who have left reviews have spoken highly of the machine's economy, performance, and portability, although critiques do exist of its sound quality and resolution.
Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus
The Google Chromebook line has been a hit or miss with users and tech fans. Many appreciate the economical value and ease of use that comes with these devices, making them particularly ideal for schools, while others can conjure up a laundry list of reasons to avoid them. If you find yourself leaning towards the latter category, then it may be worth giving a Chromebook Plus a try. They typically offer better specs and an improved performance while still being more affordable than a vast majority of laptops out there, such as the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus.
It runs on Intel Core i3 1315 U, which, when combined with its eight to ten-hour battery life and 128 GB of storage, gives this one exceptional functionality. Whether simply browsing the web, streaming, or multitasking, the Lenovo provides the speed and efficiency needed to get jobs done with little to no interference. It also harbors a stunning 14-inch display that can produce 300 nits of brightness and even supports 4K. The keys and key deck, while a bit more wobbly than some may prefer, possesses a solid backlight that's ideal for working at night.
An above-average laptop for school and work purposes, the $499.99 Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus has proven to be another winner with buyers. Over 1,250 Amazon shoppers have rated it 4.3-stars on average. It got high marks for its smooth, speedy performance and easy setup, although some found its battery and touchscreen to be lacking.
Acer Aspire 3
If price is truly your biggest obstacle to getting your hands on a quality laptop, then look no further than the Acer Aspire 3. Going for $321.99 on Amazon — where it sports a 4.2-star rating average from over 4,000 buyers — this is as low as you can get with a laptop that's worth recommending. And while the Aspire 3 certainly isn't without its limitations, this is still a solid device that can make a great everyday computer for the right person.
Let's get some of its lesser qualities out of the way first, such as its overall presentation. With a pretty basic build quality, no backlit keyboard, relatively weak brightness and color accuracy, and middle-of-the-road speaker quality, this isn't going to be a device for you if you find a laptop's visual appeal to be one of its most important traits. It's also not all that ideal for those who regularly engage in power-consuming tasks such as gaming or editing, due to its relatively weak 8GB of ram.
Despite these setbacks, the Aspire 3 can still prove to be a worthwhile laptop for students and budget-conscious individuals. What its 1080p display lacks in flashiness, it makes up for in some surprising traits, such as an anti-glare matte finish that makes it easy to read in harsher light and a blue light shield to protect your eyes during long work sessions. It also provides an 11-hour battery life, noise reduction-enabled webcam, and strong fan system.
Methodology
As you can imagine, trying to find the laptops for this list came with its fair share of obstacles. Not only did we have to look for devices that came at far lower prices than a sea of competitors, but they also had to be well-liked by a majority of buyers. Along with high user reception, our final selection was decided upon based on a variety of factors, including their functionality and value.
We sought as wide an array of opinions on these devices as possible to get a well-rounded idea of their reception. This included reviewers from Amazon and other retailers. We made sure that nothing on this list was rated below four stars on average and that each had a sizable number of reviews to pick through, helping us get a full grasp of what different users experienced. We also sought out a variety of reviews from well-trusted professional sources such as CNET, PCMag, and PCWorld to name a few. While not as important to this particular list as average user reviews, these sources nevertheless gave us a good idea of what was out there and added as a well-rounded place to view specs and other details.
While inexpensive laptops are generally not the most diverse bunch of devices you'll typically find, we did our best to include as wide a variety of laptops as possible with the hopes that our readers will find at least one that suits their needs. Additionally, we examined their features and functions and compared them to similar devices of their price bracket to judge if each made for a worthy buy.