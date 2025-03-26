5 Of The Best Laptops Under $1,000, According To User Reviews

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's hard to emphasize the crucial role that laptops play in our daily lives. While smartphones have certainly come a long way in terms of accessibility and performance, there are a myriad of responsibilities and activities that can't be accomplished with the efficiency that laptops provide, from sending emails and taking notes to signing documents and streaming content and so much more. Many wouldn't be able to put food on the table without their trusty laptops, as remote work lifestyles have increased in popularity. However, this versatility and power doesn't come cheap.

Just as with other essential tech items such as smartphones and cars, you can expect a good laptop to make a notable dent in your bank account. It's not uncommon for manufacturers to charge thousands for their devices, with the price being especially steep for high-powered specialty laptops such as those designed for gamers, designers, and editors. While the value these devices offer is usually more than enough to justify such an investment, it's still too high a barrier for some to cross.

Thankfully, you'll find that there is a diverse array of laptops under $1,000 that are of great quality. While they may not all be quite to the level of some of the more expensive options, they nevertheless deliver on their own merits and can be long-lasting devices for the right users. We've chosen five of these exceptional electronics largely based on their user reception, while also considering their functionality and overall value. More about our selection process is described at the end of this article.

