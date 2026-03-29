What's The Lifespan Of The MacBook Neo's Battery? Here's What Apple Says

Compared to other brands, Apple prefers to keep its product catalog quite modest. For several generations now, we've had two tiers of laptops to pick from — the budget-friendly MacBook Air or the powerful MacBook Pro. Although previous models of the MacBook Air can often be bought for very attractive prices, the newly-launched MacBook Neo retails at $599 — making it the cheapest laptop Apple has ever released. It cuts some intelligent corners by utilizing the iPhone's A18 Pro SoC to power the experience. Still, you do get a premium all-aluminum chassis and a bright IPS display.

It's backed by 8GB of RAM and comes with 256GB of internal SSD storage. This doesn't sound like much, but benchmarks and reviews by experts in the industry tell a different story. Though you won't be doing 8K video editing or gaming on it, the Neo is snappy and more than good enough for students or anyone looking for a reliable everyday machine.

The MacBook Neo packs in a 36.5-watt-hour battery, which Apple claims can provide up to 16 hours of video streaming. This roughly translates to around a day of light mixed usage. It can be charged via USB-C using its included 20W charger. As for its battery's lifespan, Apple rates the Neo to last 1,000 charge cycles. If you manage to consume a full battery cycle per day, that works out to over two and a half years before your MacBook Neo's battery will likely need to be replaced.