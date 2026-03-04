Apple Just Launched A New Budget MacBook And It's Cheaper Than You'd Expect
Until recently, if you had to get hold of Apple's most affordable notebook, the best option you had was to opt for one of the company's MacBook Air models or simply opt to buy an older generation product. That may no longer be necessary after Apple today took the covers off the MacBook Neo. The newest, most affordable notebook in Apple's lineup today, its pricing starts at just $599, making it comfortably below the $1,099 M5-based MacBook Air models the company announced earlier this week.
Given its low price point, there are some obvious corners that Apple has cut. To begin with, the machine is powered by Apple's A18 Pro chip — the same one that powers the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16 Pro Max models from 2024. Where no visible compromise has been made is the 13-inch 2408-by-1506 display, which has nearly the same resolution as the MacBook Air models and offers the same 500-nit brightness levels. In fact, Apple has even added an anti-reflective coating to the mix to make the MacBook Neo even more attractive to budget users.
The MacBook Neo carries the same crafted aluminum look and build quality that we have come to associate MacBooks with. Apple claims the device is compact and that its rounded corners make it easy and comfortable to hold. At just 2.7 pounds, it is also light and portable enough to be carried around during commutes.
What is the MacBook New capable of
While it does not get the power of Apple's desktop/notebook-focused M series chips, there is no denying that the A18 Pro chip, with its 6-core and 5-core GPU, is no slouch. Apple asserts that the chip would let the machine breeze through everyday tasks — including browsing, streaming multimedia content, using basic AI functionalities, and pursuing hobbies — with ease. In fact, the company claims that it is much faster (up to 50 percent) than competing Intel Core Ultra-powered machines for similar tasks.
Other notable specs of the machine include 8GB of unified memory and 256GB of storage on the base variant, up to 512GB on the top variant. The MacBook Neo features a 36.5‑watt‑hour lithium‑ion battery (which Apple claims provides up to 16 hours of use on a single charge) and ships with a 20W USB-C power adapter. The connectivity ports on the notebook include two USB-C ports (either can be used for charging) and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wireless connectivity options include support for Wi-Fi 6E as well as Bluetooth 6. The dual speaker system on the machine also supports Dolby Atmos.
The Apple MacBook Neo ships with macOS Tahoe, the latest iteration of Apple's desktop operating system. Unlike the muted color options in which the rest of the MacBook lineup comes in, the MacBook Neo is offered in brighter and punchier color options that include silver, blush, citrus, and indigo. As outlined earlier, the pricing for the base variant of the MacBook Neo starts at $599. The pricier 512GB variant is only $100 more expensive at $699. It is set to go on sale starting March 11, 2026, in the U.S. and across 30 other countries and regions.