Can You Inflate Car Tires With A Bike Pump?
While most drivers aren't spending on sets of the most expensive tires in the world, motorists still want to get their money's worth from their tires. This means that whatever care can be taken should be part of your routine, entailing everything from checking for and removing major debris stuck within them to being mindful of tread wear. Of course, no discussion of tire maintenance is complete without mention of air level monitoring. Over time, tires will lose air and require filling, which can be done at a mechanic's shop, a gas station air pump, or even at home if you have the proper equipment.
In most cases, getting a low or somewhat soft tire pumped up won't take much time or effort. If all you have is a portable bike tire air pump at your disposal, though, could you use it? While theoretically you could, it's not necessarily the best option. In the case of manual bike air pumps, the physical effort required to actually fill up a tire would be immense and would prove quite time-consuming. As for units like the Fanttik X9 Ace mini bike pump, despite being advertised for bike tires and their PSI, many have found them to work for car tires. Recommended car tire pressure tends to fall between 28 and 36 PSI — you can find your car's specific level in your owner's manual — while the average adult-sized road bike sits between 80 and 130 PSI.
It's not as ideal as simply using a car tire pump, but filling a tire with a bike pump isn't impossible. Of course, the hardware needs to be just right to make it happen.
Make sure your bike pump has the right connectors
Manual pumps will wear you out without much to show for it, while automatic ones should be able to top your tires off if they're feeling soft. With that said, an automatic pump won't be much help either if they're not properly equipped to handle a car tire. That means having the right nozzle so air can effectively travel from the pump to the tire. Many tire inflators, like the AstroAI portable air compressor kit, are intended for bikes and cars alike. Thus, they come with a bevy of attachments, including those for bike and car tires.
If you don't have the right hardware to make a bike pump work for your car tire, you're going to have to explore other options. The most obvious is to get hold of a designated car tire pump, but if this is impossible, Fix-A-Flat or a similar product should help you out. Without air or an aerosol solution, the only other real option is to swap out the problem tire. A spare tire and the tools to put it on are among the items to keep in your car specifically for flat tire situations. Without them, though, you'll need to reach out to someone for a lift to your destination.
Regardless of the scenario, flat tires are a pain. That's why it's a good idea to invest in an air pump specifically for such emergencies.
Investing in a mobile car air tire inflator beats struggling with a bike pump
Finding a way to fill up your tires can be difficult. Bike pumps can be impractical, a gas station or mechanic air pump could be out of reach, and if you're out and about, an at-home unit is inaccessible. This is especially true for units that rely on a plug-in air compressor to deliver air to your tires, since they often need wall power to operate. This is where being proactive and acquiring a mobile alternative is so important. Fortunately, in a lot of cases, they get the job done quickly, with minimal physical effort, and they aren't always stress-inducing drains on your wallet.
It's pretty easy to find solid portable car tire inflators online, seeing as there are several major tire inflator brands currently on the market to consider. For instance, for $74.99 on Amazon is the Avid power tire inflator, which is battery-powered and comes with a host of attachments for different applications. If you're looking for something a bit more cost-effective, though, at $41.00, the Craftsman tire inflator and portable air compressor could be the buy for you. No matter which model catches your eye, be sure to look at the capabilities, power source, and customer reviews to ensure you're making an informed, useful purchase.
There are lots of ways to get air in your tires when they get low. With the right model and attachments at your disposal, a bike tire pump should help out in a pinch.