Can You Inflate Car Tires With A Bike Pump?

While most drivers aren't spending on sets of the most expensive tires in the world, motorists still want to get their money's worth from their tires. This means that whatever care can be taken should be part of your routine, entailing everything from checking for and removing major debris stuck within them to being mindful of tread wear. Of course, no discussion of tire maintenance is complete without mention of air level monitoring. Over time, tires will lose air and require filling, which can be done at a mechanic's shop, a gas station air pump, or even at home if you have the proper equipment.

In most cases, getting a low or somewhat soft tire pumped up won't take much time or effort. If all you have is a portable bike tire air pump at your disposal, though, could you use it? While theoretically you could, it's not necessarily the best option. In the case of manual bike air pumps, the physical effort required to actually fill up a tire would be immense and would prove quite time-consuming. As for units like the Fanttik X9 Ace mini bike pump, despite being advertised for bike tires and their PSI, many have found them to work for car tires. Recommended car tire pressure tends to fall between 28 and 36 PSI — you can find your car's specific level in your owner's manual — while the average adult-sized road bike sits between 80 and 130 PSI.

It's not as ideal as simply using a car tire pump, but filling a tire with a bike pump isn't impossible. Of course, the hardware needs to be just right to make it happen.