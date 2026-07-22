Mini Gadgets For Your Bathroom That Are Pretty Useful

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Your bathroom does a lot for you every day. For most of us, it's where we start the morning and end the night. And, especially if you're a parent like me, it's where you find those small moments of peace and solitude. The right accessories can make those moments and routines easier, more comfortable, and more enjoyable, even if you don't have a lot of space.

Mini gadgets serve as a good starting point. My house, for example, has two bathrooms for four people, and neither of those water closets have much room. We have to get creative with the space we have, and large contraptions like towel warmers and spa tub mats could never be part of the plan. Instead, we focus on function in small packages. We're selective about the bathroom tech we've purchased because we have to be. And we don't want to spend a fortune on tech to upgrade the bathrooms. Here are 10 of my favorite mini gadgets for the bathroom that have proven to be pretty useful on a daily basis with an explanation about methodology at the end.